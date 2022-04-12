|Champions League quarter-final: Liverpool v Benfica
|Date: Wednesday, 13 April Venue: Anfield Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app
Jurgen Klopp says Saturday's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City will have no influence on the Liverpool team he picks to face Benfica.
The Reds face City at Wembley after their Champions League semi-final second leg at Anfield on Wednesday.
Liverpool are looking to finish the job against the Portuguese side after establishing a 3-1 advantage in Lisbon.
"Nobody is injured but we need to look who is fresher for the game and stuff like this," said Klopp.
"The next game has no influence on the line-up for tomorrow but the last game has."
Despite his side's healthy advantage over Benfica, Klopp described the second leg as a "super important game".
"We tried so hard to get to the Champions League and now we can make it to semis," he added.
"It's 3-1 at half-time, it's as tricky as 2-0. A good basis, but if they score one - like we felt against Inter - the game changes.
"We felt it when they scored last week. We really need to make them feel this is a place they don't want to go."
Team news
Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who played and scored in Lisbon last week, is likely to replace Joel Matip again.
Midfielder Naby Keita, only a substitute in the 2-2 league draw at Manchester City on Sunday, could come back into midfield.
Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz look set to start up front.
Benfica will be without right-winger Rafa Silva, who has been ruled out with injury
Match stats
- Liverpool have progressed from each of their past 12 ties in the Champions League knockout stages after winning the first leg, with their last - and only - elimination in this scenario coming in the 2001-02 quarter-finals against Bayer Leverkusen (1-0 in first leg, 4-2 defeat in the second leg).
- Only two teams have won by more than one goal away to Liverpool in the knockout stages of the Champions League, however one of those instances was by Benfica (2-0 in 2005-06 in the last 16) - the other being Chelsea's 3-1 win there in the 2008-09 quarter-finals.
- Benfica have only won one of their past nine away games in the Champions League (D3 L5), although that victory did come in the last round as they eliminated Ajax (1-0 last month).
- Liverpool are looking to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the third time under Jurgen Klopp.
