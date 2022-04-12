Last updated on .From the section Everton

David Unsworth will leave his role with the Everton Academy

Former Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth is set to leave the club to pursue managerial positions elsewhere.

Unsworth will vacate his position as Academy director and Under-23s manager after rejoining the club in 2013.

He was assistant first team manager at Preston North End and Sheffield United before guiding Everton U23s to the PL2 title in 2016-17 and the league and cup double in 2018-19.

The former defender also made 350 appearances for Everton as a player.

During two spells with the club, Unsworth won the FA Cup in 1995 - the same year he won his only England cap.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in my career," said Unsworth, 48.

"Everyone knows what Everton means to me, it has been my whole life and I have loved every minute of my time here.

"However, to give me the best chance of achieving my career aspirations - and becoming a permanent first team manager - I believe now is the right time for me to move on."