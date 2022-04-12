Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Fans of both sides contributed from tickets and donations

The Scottish FA says it is "overwhelmed" by the generosity of fans after the March friendly against Poland raised £500,000 to help the children of war-torn Ukraine.

A crowd of 39,090 attended the 1-1 draw at Hampden Park, with £10 donated from each ticket to UNICEF's appeal.

Further cash was raised through text donations plus contributions from some of the SFA's commercial partners.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said it showed football as "a source for good".

The match replaced World Cup semi-final play-offs on 24 March, with Ukraine unable to travel to Scotland and Poland's opponents, Russia, thrown out of the competition following their country's invasion.

"Everyone at the Scottish FA has been overwhelmed - but not surprised - by the generosity of the Scotland fans and those who could not make the game but were moved to make a personal donation," Maxwell said.

"Along with the counterparts at the Polish FA, this was a resounding show of solidarity with a country and its people, while raising as much money to help them as we can in the process."

Jon Sparkes, chief executive at the UK Committee for the humanitarian charity, thanked the SFA for organising the game - and the fans, including 4,700 backing Poland, who were at Hampden to watch the match.

"The money raised will enable UNICEF to continue to provide emergency medical services, including medicines and health supplies, hygiene kits, safe water and shelter, as well as psychosocial support for those affected by the conflict," said Sparkes.

Scotland are awaiting a new date for their match against Ukraine, with Wales to face the winners in the final.