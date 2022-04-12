Former Crewe academy player Alex Morris (pictured) will be assisted by under-23s boss Lee Bell

Alex Morris wants Crewe to make the most of a "mini two-week season" after being put in interim charge following the club's relegation to League Two.

The Alex parted company with David Artell on Monday following a run of 15 defeats in their past 16 matches.

Morris, his former assistant, will now lead the team in their final four League One fixtures of 2021-22.

"When I address the players, there will be things said for effect because they need loving," the 38-year-old said.

"I'm not saying they haven't been [loved], far from it, but if it comes from a different angle, in a different way, with a different style, it can just generate a little bit of a change, it can be a catalyst for something positive to happen."

Morris moved into coaching when his hopes of a professional career as a player were ended by injuries.

And his initial goal is to give supporters "something to hold onto, something to grab, something to be buoyed about" from the remaining fixtures.

"We've got an important four games between now and the end of the season, we've got a mini two-week season essentially, and my job is to ensure that something positive starts to happen on the pitch," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"The board are looking for the things associated with this club out on the pitch to be more evident than they have been this season.

"We're renowned for playing good football, for playing attacking football but before any of that, you've got to see some sort of response from the players in terms of heart, energy, drive, intensity, all of those things.

He continued: "I've got ideas on exactly how we can lift things around the place. Momentum in football, as in life, is really important. It can go both ways but we can stop that momentum shifting downwards quite easily with the things that we do, the ideas that we impart on the players, the things that we say."

Morris said the "overriding feeling" around the club about Artell's departure was "sadness", but he now hopes to strengthen his claims to keep the job beyond the end of the campaign.

"I'd love to take the job long-term. I've been at this club for a long, long time and I believe I have the credentials," he added.