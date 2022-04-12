Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Noah Chilvers has scored seven goals in 40 appearances for Colchester this season

Colchester United's Noah Chilvers says the club cannot afford any more sloppy displays if they are to stay clear of the League Two relegation battle.

The U's are 20th, eight points above next-to-bottom Stevenage, who beat them 2-0 at the Jobserve Community Stadium on Saturday.

The setback followed back-to-back victories by Wayne Brown's side.

"It's not done until it's mathematically done," midfielder Chilvers told BBC Essex Sport.

"We've put ourselves in a great position with what we've done over the last few weeks and we need to keep doing that.

"But what happened [against Stevenage], can't happen again - if we do that until the end of the season, we could be in trouble."

Colchester face a long trip to second-placed Exeter City on Friday before returning home for Monday's home game against Bradford City.

They need a maximum of 11 points from their five remaining fixtures to be mathematically certain of retaining their English Football League status.

"It's now what we do going forwards and I expect, and demand, better from the lads," said manager Brown.

"We've got five games to go so there's plenty of opportunity to put the wrongs right."