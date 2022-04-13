Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Palace went 1-0 up in the 2016 FA Cup final, but were beaten 2-1 in extra-time

Crystal Palace face Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday as they look to reach the FA Cup final for only the third time in the club's history.

The Eagles finished runners-up in their two previous finals, losing to Manchester United on both occasions.

Alan Pardew was the last manager to guide Palace to the final, but how many players can you name that featured in their 2015-16 FA Cup campaign?

There are 22 in total. Good luck!

Can you name every player that featured in Crystal Palace's 2015-16 FA Cup campaign? How to play Score: 0 / 22 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 22 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Player Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 Give up!