Adlene Guedioura scored for Burton in defeats by Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United

Algeria international midfielder Adlene Guedioura has left Burton Albion by mutual agreement.

He joined the Brewers in February on a deal for the rest of the season after being released by Sheffield United.

The 36-year-old made four appearances, scoring twice, before linking up with Algeria for their World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, which they lost.

"Algeria are out of the World Cup and it hit him very hard," said assistant manager Dino Maamria.

"His family are in Qatar and we both agreed that we would move on from the short-term agreement we had together, for him to go back to his family in Qatar and do what he needs to do.

"He was good for us for the short period he was here, he had quality on the pitch and off it as well, but it was the right decision for both of us."

Guedioura appeared as a late substitute in the away leg of Algeria's qualifier against Cameroon, which they won 1-0.

He did not play in the return match which saw Cameroon progress under the away goals rule following a 2-1 victory.