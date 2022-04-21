Close menu

Erik ten Hag: Manchester United appoint Ajax coach as next manager

Manchester United have appointed Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as their next manager.

The Dutchman, 52, will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of this season on a three-year deal which can be extended by a year.

Rangnick, who replaced the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, is set to move into a consultancy role.

Ten Hag will become United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead," said Ten Hag.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

United are sixth in the Premier League with five games remaining this season, three points behind Tottenham, who occupy the fourth Champions League spot.

Ajax are top of the Dutch Eredivisie, four points clear of PSV Eindhoven, with five matches remaining, but lost to their rivals in the Dutch Cup final.

Ten Hag, Ajax head coach since December 2017, led them to the league and cup double in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

How Ten Hag made Ajax Champions League contenders

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 11:25

    Erik ten Hag is an anagram of eat gherkin and I fear that Man U will remain a club in a pickle.

    • Reply posted by okcomputer-lmao, today at 11:28

      okcomputer-lmao replied:
      Get a job mate.

  • Comment posted by altern8, today at 11:27

    The job that nobody wants

    • Reply posted by structured thinking, today at 11:31

      structured thinking replied:
      Easy way to get a lucrative payout in less time if it doesn't work out
      :-)

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 11:26

    I’m really glad we’ve had the BBC writing an article a day for the last month on Ten Haag and how he’s best manager in the world because I honestly wouldn’t have had a clue who he was otherwise.

    If he’s anything like Ragnick, after the ridiculous coverage on him and how he basically invented football, this will end just like it has done for him, Mourinho and Van Gaal. The club is rotten.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 11:33

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      They write articles about us cos we're the biggest and most famous club in are country

      Keep crying. Were back with this appointment and there's nkthung you small clubs can do about it

      #GGMU
      #NotArrogantJustBetter

  • Comment posted by You, today at 11:30

    Good news.

    But what United need is the all the shocking players to leave.

    We don't care how or how much they sell for, we don't care what their salaries are, they don't deserve them.

    We don't care who will replace them, whoever it is will be better.

    Get these losers out of our club!

    • Reply posted by The Citizen, today at 11:35

      The Citizen replied:
      Does "get the losers out of our club" include the prawn sandwich fans?

  • Comment posted by Hocusocus, today at 11:27

    Sending thoughts and prayers.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 11:33

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      And a shrink on standby

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:24

    If you need help remembering his name, just think of it as one Hag for each year since their last league title.

    • Reply posted by serebro, today at 11:28

      serebro replied:
      brilliant!

  • Comment posted by Guy Fawkes, today at 11:31

    Thank God.

    Just when you thought the BBC have forgotten all about Man Utd.

    We can now look forward to 10 articles a day, regurgitating precisely the same guff, until he is inevitably sacked.

    They can then dust off the 100's of daily articles about OGS etc. and repeat.

    • Reply posted by Salford exile , today at 11:32

      Salford exile replied:
      Biggest club in the world mate.

  • Comment posted by blacksheep44, today at 11:29

    Fans shouldn't expect any significant silverware for a year or two. What they should expect is a clear out of the dead wood, and a focus on the development of players and a team mentality and way of playing. If progress is measured and achieved on these things, then he has a good chance. Otherwise, it will be rinse and repeat of the last few years

  • Comment posted by marco33333, today at 11:29

    Hopefully Ten Hag is given the power to establish his own squad. The problem is as much about who we can't sell due to ridiculous wages for diddies than who we can't buy. Unfortunately, it's hard to see how many would actually get into the LFC or MCFC squads, never mind on the field. The quality/mindset/leadership is as poor as I've seen in 5o years!.

  • Comment posted by Aphex Twin, today at 11:29

    Don't expect much out of the current bunch of players.

    You've got your work cut out

  • Comment posted by The Cats Giblets, today at 11:29

    Well that was kept quiet by the BBC

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 11:26

    There's only a couple of things I know about Ten Hag. He has nine older brothers and sisters and his parents weren't very creative when giving them names.

  • Comment posted by OtherDave, today at 11:26

    Think they need more than a Pep lookalike.

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 11:26

    He still took the job after Tuesday's shower!! WOW!

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 11:35

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      He must be a masochist!
      Cos he doesn't need the money coming from a rich family

  • Comment posted by DJS, today at 11:27

    Could be good if they give him a few years to rebuilt and rejuvenate their youth setup, will the fans be patient enough though.......

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 11:32

      Arcangel replied:
      United just sacked their 2 chief scouts. Given their performance in recent years it looks like the process is already beginning

  • Comment posted by Scribe, today at 11:26

    Who stays and who goes will be interesting.

    • Reply posted by FreddieThe Frog, today at 11:28

      FreddieThe Frog replied:
      Well, he hasn't arrived yet but I'll give him til Christmas.🤣

  • Comment posted by JAC 74, today at 11:32

    Needs a good clear out cause these players have thrown multiple managers under the bus and they wont change so need to be shipped out and new hungry hard working players brought in. Its not an accident that City and Liuverpool are the 2 best teams at the moment it down to hard work and a desire to be the best.

  • Comment posted by AndrewMichael, today at 11:30

    But we were all told that Ralph was the godfather and creator of football itself, why would they want to replace him? I guess it means this guy (who has only reached a CL semi final - the same as Ralph did) is the creator of the creator. I look forward to all the very humble and understated articles of this new manager.

    • Reply posted by Warwick Hunt, today at 11:38

      Warwick Hunt replied:
      He was more useless than Solskjaer. A complete chancer.

  • Comment posted by Magpie2020, today at 11:28

    Could have had Eddie Howe. Too late now!

  • Comment posted by heyjoe, today at 11:27

    Let’s see if he has the balls to really fix things. Starting with the removal of Maguire would really improve things IMO

    • Reply posted by samueljx, today at 11:36

      samueljx replied:
      The English culture to bully our own working class success stories to submission is astonishing... It's a really sad reflection but at least partly explains voting trends. #BootLickers

