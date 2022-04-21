Erik ten Hag: Manchester United appoint Ajax coach as next manager
Manchester United have appointed Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as their next manager.
The Dutchman, 52, will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of this season on a three-year deal which can be extended by a year.
Rangnick, who replaced the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, is set to move into a consultancy role.
Ten Hag will become United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead," said Ten Hag.
"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."
United are sixth in the Premier League with five games remaining this season, three points behind Tottenham, who occupy the fourth Champions League spot.
Ajax are top of the Dutch Eredivisie, four points clear of PSV Eindhoven, with five matches remaining, but lost to their rivals in the Dutch Cup final.
Ten Hag, Ajax head coach since December 2017, led them to the league and cup double in 2018-19 and 2020-21.
