Sorba Thomas created Naby Sarr's goal from a corner

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas says Monday's win over Luton was a "massive" result but acknowledges there is still work to do to ensure a spot in the end-of-season promotion picture.

Goals from Jon Russell and Naby Sarr sealed the win over the Hatters, which pushed the Terriers up to third.

Just four points now separate second-placed Bournemouth from Carlos Corberan's side in the Championship.

"It's definitely not done yet," Thomas told BBC Radio Leeds.

"For us it's about going game by game, getting three points - or points on the board - and solidifying our place in the play-offs.

"It's getting towards the end of the season and three points [against Luton] is massive.

"For us to get it against a team that's around us is amazing and puts a gap between us and them."

Other than a brace of defeats by Bournemouth, Huddersfield have had success against their promotion rivals with victories over Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and now Luton across the season so far.

The victory over Luton was the perfect response to a loss against Bournemouth in their last home game.

"We want to make this place a bit of a fortress and for teams to not want to come here," Wales international Thomas said.

"I felt the first half we started off well, then they got into the game a bit, but the second half they tried to high press us and I felt our fitness showed, that we're fitter than them.

"They blew out and we got stronger, you can see that in the game, and we could have got three or four."