West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has all but confirmed that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who has been linked with a move to Rangers, will leave the English Championship club when the 29-year-old's contract ends this summer. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says he is already in discussions with prospective summer signings as he issues an apology for his side failing to finish in the Scottish Premiership's top six. (Press & Journal) external-link

Australia midfielder Cammy Devlin, who has not played for Heart of Midlothian since 5 March because of a hamstring injury, is confident he will be fit and available for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against city rivals Hibernian. (Daily Record) external-link

As Hearts prepare for their Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibs, on-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms is hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's Wembley misery when, having scored two goals for Blackpool in the League 1 play-off semi-final final against Oxford United, he had to watch from the sidelines after picking up an injury in training a day before the final. (Daily Record) external-link

A former Celtic youth player paid damages for historic sexual abuse has urged the Scottish Premiership club to drop the "separate identity" legal defence and accept full responsibility for the plight of victims at Celtic Boys Club. (Daily Mail, print edition)