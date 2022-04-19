Close menu
League One
BurtonBurton Albion1RotherhamRotherham United0

Burton Albion v Rotherham United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kovár
  • 12Hughes
  • 2Brayford
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 37Hamer
  • 38Mancienne
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 22KokoloBooked at 45mins
  • 8Powell
  • 21Niasse
  • 10Chapman

Substitutes

  • 9Ahadme
  • 15Saydee
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 24Garratt
  • 29Maddox
  • 31Moult
  • 40Lakin

Rotherham

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Johansson
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 2Harding
  • 11Ogbene
  • 16Lindsay
  • 4BarlaserSubstituted forLadapoat 38'minutes
  • 18Rathbone
  • 7Osei-TutuSubstituted forFergusonat 33'minutes
  • 8Wiles
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 6Wood
  • 10Ladapo
  • 17Ferguson
  • 19Kayode
  • 22Odoffin
  • 30Chapman
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Rotherham United 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Wiles (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by John Brayford.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Wiles.

  5. Post update

    Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by William Kokolo (Burton Albion).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Burton Albion. Matej Kovár tries a through ball, but Oumar Niasse is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United).

  9. Post update

    John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    William Kokolo (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by William Kokolo (Burton Albion).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Thomas Hamer.

  14. Post update

    Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Oumar Niasse (Burton Albion).

  16. Post update

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by William Kokolo (Burton Albion).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United).

  20. Post update

    Harry Chapman (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan43279775383790
2MK Dons442412871432884
3Rotherham432581065303583
4Plymouth4423101167422579
5Sheff Wed432114870462477
6Wycombe442114972502277
7Sunderland4322111072512177
8Oxford Utd4421101379562373
9Portsmouth4318131261441767
10Bolton4419101568541467
11Ipswich4417141360441665
12Cambridge441513165365-1258
13Cheltenham441316156376-1355
14Accrington441510195576-2155
15Charlton44159205155-454
16Burton441411194963-1453
17Shrewsbury441214184746150
18Lincoln City441310215260-849
19Morecambe441012225785-2842
20Gillingham44816203464-3040
21Fleetwood43815205774-1739
22Wimbledon44618204570-2536
23Doncaster4497283481-4734
24Crewe4478293579-4429
View full League One table

