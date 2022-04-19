Close menu
League One
CambridgeCambridge United0CharltonCharlton Athletic0

Cambridge United v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Mannion
  • 28Bennett
  • 15Okedina
  • 6Jones
  • 3Iredale
  • 8O'Neil
  • 27Worman
  • 18Tracey
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 23Lankester
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 1Mitov
  • 2Williams
  • 4Digby
  • 9Ironside
  • 22Simper
  • 26Knibbs
  • 33Yearn

Charlton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 28Clare
  • 6Pearce
  • 5Famewo
  • 16Matthews
  • 10Morgan
  • 4DobsonBooked at 35mins
  • 11Gilbey
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 14Washington
  • 9Stockley

Substitutes

  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 18Leko
  • 22Aneke
  • 31Harness
  • 48Burstow
  • 50Elerewe
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Charlton Athletic 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Charlton Athletic. Akin Famewo tries a through ball, but Alex Gilbey is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albie Morgan.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam O'Neil.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Albie Morgan with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jayden Stockley.

  9. Booking

    George Dobson (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by George Dobson (Charlton Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Shilow Tracey (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United).

  14. Post update

    Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United).

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Akin Famewo.

  18. Post update

    Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jack Lankester (Cambridge United).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan43279775383790
2MK Dons442412871432884
3Rotherham432581065303583
4Plymouth4423101167422579
5Sheff Wed432114870462477
6Wycombe442114972502277
7Sunderland4322111072512177
8Oxford Utd4421101379562373
9Portsmouth4318131261441767
10Bolton4419101568541467
11Ipswich4417141360441665
12Cambridge441513165365-1258
13Cheltenham441316156376-1355
14Accrington441510195576-2155
15Charlton44159205155-454
16Burton441411194963-1453
17Shrewsbury441214184746150
18Lincoln City441310215260-849
19Morecambe441012225785-2842
20Gillingham44816203464-3040
21Fleetwood43815205774-1739
22Wimbledon44618204570-2536
23Doncaster4497283481-4734
24Crewe4478293579-4429
View full League One table

Top Stories

