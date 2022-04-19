Oxford United v Milton Keynes Dons

First Half ends, Oxford United 0, MK Dons 0.
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Stevens
- 2Long
- 16McNallyBooked at 43mins
- 5Moore
- 4Brown
- 27Holland
- 26Kane
- 8Brannagan
- 10Sykes
- 9Taylor
- 21Whyte
Substitutes
- 1Eastwood
- 7Williams
- 12Browne
- 14Forde
- 18McGuane
- 23Bodin
- 42Seddon
MK Dons
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Cumming
- 5O'Hora
- 6Darling
- 3Lewington
- 29Hayden
- 16McEachran
- 14Coventry
- 21Harvie
- 18Boateng
- 20Parrott
- 9Twine
Substitutes
- 8Kasumu
- 11Corbeanu
- 15Baldwin
- 17Kemp
- 23Ravizzoli
- 26Davies
- 31Mason
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Half Time
Foul by Troy Parrott (MK Dons).
Elliott Moore (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott Twine (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).
Luke McNally (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Twine (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke McNally (Oxford United).
Offside, Oxford United. Ciaron Brown tries a through ball, but Matty Taylor is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (MK Dons) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Scott Twine with a cross following a corner.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Elliott Moore.
Foul by Hiram Boateng (MK Dons).
Herbie Kane (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, MK Dons. Dean Lewington tries a through ball, but Daniel Harvie is caught offside.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Gavin Whyte.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Parrott.
Foul by Kaine Hayden (MK Dons).
Ciaron Brown (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Conor Coventry (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
