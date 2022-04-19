Close menu
League One
Oxford UtdOxford United0MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0

Oxford United v Milton Keynes Dons

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Stevens
  • 2Long
  • 16McNallyBooked at 43mins
  • 5Moore
  • 4Brown
  • 27Holland
  • 26Kane
  • 8Brannagan
  • 10Sykes
  • 9Taylor
  • 21Whyte

Substitutes

  • 1Eastwood
  • 7Williams
  • 12Browne
  • 14Forde
  • 18McGuane
  • 23Bodin
  • 42Seddon

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Cumming
  • 5O'Hora
  • 6Darling
  • 3Lewington
  • 29Hayden
  • 16McEachran
  • 14Coventry
  • 21Harvie
  • 18Boateng
  • 20Parrott
  • 9Twine

Substitutes

  • 8Kasumu
  • 11Corbeanu
  • 15Baldwin
  • 17Kemp
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 26Davies
  • 31Mason
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home0
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Oxford United 0, MK Dons 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Troy Parrott (MK Dons).

  3. Post update

    Elliott Moore (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Scott Twine (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

  6. Booking

    Luke McNally (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Scott Twine (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Luke McNally (Oxford United).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Oxford United. Ciaron Brown tries a through ball, but Matty Taylor is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (MK Dons) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Scott Twine with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Elliott Moore.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Hiram Boateng (MK Dons).

  13. Post update

    Herbie Kane (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Offside, MK Dons. Dean Lewington tries a through ball, but Daniel Harvie is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Gavin Whyte.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Parrott.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kaine Hayden (MK Dons).

  18. Post update

    Ciaron Brown (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Conor Coventry (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan43279775383790
2MK Dons442412871432884
3Rotherham432581065303583
4Plymouth4423101167422579
5Sheff Wed432114870462477
6Wycombe442114972502277
7Sunderland4322111072512177
8Oxford Utd4421101379562373
9Portsmouth4318131261441767
10Bolton4419101568541467
11Ipswich4417141360441665
12Cambridge441513165365-1258
13Cheltenham441316156376-1355
14Accrington441510195576-2155
15Charlton44159205155-454
16Burton441411194963-1453
17Shrewsbury441214184746150
18Lincoln City441310215260-849
19Morecambe441012225785-2842
20Gillingham44816203464-3040
21Fleetwood43815205774-1739
22Wimbledon44618204570-2536
23Doncaster4497283481-4734
24Crewe4478293579-4429
