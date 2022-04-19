Close menu
League One
IpswichIpswich Town0WiganWigan Athletic1

Ipswich Town v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 3-4-3

  • 28Walton
  • 44Donacien
  • 6WoolfendenBooked at 42mins
  • 26Burgess
  • 7Burns
  • 55MorsyBooked at 40mins
  • 12Bakinson
  • 3Penney
  • 21Chaplin
  • 18Bonne
  • 43Celina

Substitutes

  • 9Pigott
  • 10Norwood
  • 16El Mizouni
  • 22Thompson
  • 25Carroll
  • 31Hladky
  • 47Baggott

Wigan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Amos
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Whatmough
  • 2WattsBooked at 26mins
  • 27Darikwa
  • 8Power
  • 4Naylor
  • 21Bennett
  • 19Lang
  • 10Keane
  • 39Humphrys

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 3Pearce
  • 6Cousins
  • 7Edwards
  • 11Massey
  • 18Shinnie
  • 30Aasgaard
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswichAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Wigan Athletic 1.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Wigan Athletic. Ben Amos tries a through ball, but Tendayi Darikwa is caught offside.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Ipswich Town 0, Wigan Athletic 1. Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Bennett with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

  5. Booking

    Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town).

  7. Post update

    Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Joe Bennett.

  9. Booking

    Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Will Keane.

  11. Post update

    Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Wes Burns (Ipswich Town).

  14. Post update

    Joe Bennett (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Ipswich Town. Bersant Celina tries a through ball, but Macauley Bonne is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tyreeq Bakinson (Ipswich Town).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan43279775383790
2MK Dons442412871432884
3Rotherham432581065303583
4Plymouth4423101167422579
5Sheff Wed432114870462477
6Wycombe442114972502277
7Sunderland4322111072512177
8Oxford Utd4421101379562373
9Portsmouth4318131261441767
10Bolton4419101568541467
11Ipswich4417141360441665
12Cambridge441513165365-1258
13Cheltenham441316156376-1355
14Accrington441510195576-2155
15Charlton44159205155-454
16Burton441411194963-1453
17Shrewsbury441214184746150
18Lincoln City441310215260-849
19Morecambe441012225785-2842
20Gillingham44816203464-3040
21Fleetwood43815205774-1739
22Wimbledon44618204570-2536
23Doncaster4497283481-4734
24Crewe4478293579-4429
View full League One table

