Championship
FulhamFulham3PrestonPreston North End0

Fulham 3-0 Preston North End: Whites clinch Premier League return

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Fulham celebrate their promotion to the Premier League
Fulham are celebrating their third promotion to the Premier League in five years

Fulham crushed Preston to seal their Premier League return as Aleksandar Mitrovic's double took his season's tally to 40 goals.

The Serbian striker netted twice in the first half, sandwiching an eye-catching strike by teenager Fabio Carvalho.

Mitrovic was denied a hat-trick by Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iversen - but it made no difference to the outcome as victory confirmed promotion for Marco Silva's side.

Fulham could effectively secure the title as early as Saturday if they win at second-placed Bournemouth.

The Cottagers might have fallen behind early on, with Marek Rodak called into action to thwart Ched Evans and then tip Ben Whiteman's long-range drive over the bar.

But any hint of nerves swiftly evaporated in the ninth minute as Joe Bryan won possession and burst down the left flank to set up Mitrovic, who slid the ball through Iversen's legs.

Carvalho and Harrison Reed went close to extending the lead as the home side seized control, repeatedly slicing through Preston's defence.

It was Carvalho who did eventually grab Fulham's second in the 34th minute, rifling home on his left foot after Neeskens Kebano's cross had deflected perfectly into his path.

Mitrovic made it 3-0 just before half-time, reaching the 40-goal mark after another incisive break along the left, with Harry Wilson providing the assist.

Mitrovic has scored 40 Championship goals this season
Fulham celebrate Mitrovic's second goal, which put them 3-0 up

North End nearly reduced the deficit early in the second half as Rodak produced another fingertip save to foil Cameron Archer, palming his attempt on to the woodwork.

But there was to be no dramatic Preston comeback - nor a third goal for Mitrovic, who had two more attempts kept out by Iversen and was eventually substituted with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Although Neco Williams' effort from distance whistled just over, Fulham had to be content with the three goals - and the win that wrapped up their third promotion in five years.

Fulham seal swift Premier League return

The clinical Cottagers have shot through the Championship like a bolt of lightning and look set to smash a number of records as they win promotion back to the top tier with four games to spare.

Marco Silva's swashbuckling brand of fast transitions and quick passing has seen them score 98 goals so far.

They could still break Manchester City's Championship second-tier record, since the launch of the Premier League in 1992, of 108 goals.

Mitrovic needs just two more goals to equal the second-tier record of 42 in the Premier League era, set by Portsmouth's Guy Whittingham in 1993
Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the ninth minute

Silva's men also wrote themselves into the history books in January when they scored 19 goals in three games and were the first English side in 88 years to score six or more goals in three consecutive games.

Serbian striker Mitrovic's 40 goals - already another Championship record - have helped propel Fulham out of sight at the top of the table and all eyes will be on him at the start of next season to see if he can finally recreate his scintillating Championship form against the country's top defences in the Premier League.

The west London club have been something of a yo-yo club in the past few seasons, with consecutive promotions and relegations to and from the Premier League every season since their 2017-18 play-off final victory against Aston Villa.

Analysis

Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

When Marco Silva became the new Fulham manager, he knew he was taking on the job of leading the team straight back to the Premier League.

His first task was to rebuild a squad that had been heavily reliant on loans under Scott Parker in the top flight. But also to rebuild the confidence of players who will have felt they hadn't performed as they'd hoped, or hadn't been given the chance, during another relegation season.

Carvalho has been tipped for a lucrative move to Liverpool this summer
Harrison Reed (right) gives Fabio Carvalho a hug after the teenager's goal doubled Fulham's lead against Preston

New signing Harry Wilson made an instant impact with a goal on the opening day. While a 5-1 win in Fulham's first away match at Huddersfield provided an early indication of just what the team might achieve. That big victory also included a first goal of many for Aleksandar Mitrovic and one from young star Fabio Carvalho, as he began to make headlines that are set to lead to a big move to Liverpool.

Wilson looks to have been the best of the new additions, with Silva ultimately relying on the old guard to get the results. And while there will be plenty of praise for Mitrovic, Fulham are far from a one-man team with 'Captain America' Tim Ream one of many players who has had an excellent season.

The questions though remain the same. What lessons have the club learnt from previous promotions to ensure they stay up this time?

Are the players who have got them up good enough to keep them up? And will any new additions be the right fit for the challenge ahead?

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 10CairneyBooked at 20mins
  • 6ReedSubstituted forSeriat 70'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 28CarvalhoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 75'minutes
  • 7Kebano
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri
  • 33Robinson

Preston

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 4WhitemanBooked at 45mins
  • 44PottsSubstituted forSinclairat 69'minutes
  • 13McCann
  • 11Johnson
  • 32EarlSubstituted forDiabyat 45'minutes
  • 9EvansSubstituted forMaguireat 25'minutes
  • 21Archer

Substitutes

  • 3Cunningham
  • 15Rafferty
  • 23Huntington
  • 24Maguire
  • 28Hudson
  • 31Sinclair
  • 41Diaby
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 3, Preston North End 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 3, Preston North End 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).

  6. Post update

    Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).

  8. Post update

    Bambo Diaby (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham).

  10. Post update

    Bambo Diaby (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).

  12. Post update

    Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Bambo Diaby (Preston North End).

  15. Post update

    Marek Rodák (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Liam Lindsay (Preston North End).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Rodrigo Muniz.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Hughes with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Joe Bryan.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joe Bryan (Fulham).

Comments

Join the conversation

247 comments

  • Comment posted by RivalFan, today at 21:44

    Congrats on promotion Fulham. Commiserations for next years relegation and congratulations on promotion the year after that.

    • Reply posted by Lesinge, today at 21:49

      Lesinge replied:
      Its more exciting that just sitting in the lower levels of the prem, not winning much but not going down.

  • Comment posted by frazer, today at 21:51

    Congratulations Fulham from a Coventry fan - you were by far the best team in the championship this season
    To all the contributors talking about yo-yo - and parachutes - don’t blame the clubs - blame the inequity of the way that football has evolved in this country due to sky and uncontrolled financial rules

    • Reply posted by Lesinge, today at 21:55

      Lesinge replied:
      True, the top clubs are owned by countries.

  • Comment posted by bilbo, today at 21:49

    Well done Fulham. I was gutted when we (toon) got shot of Mitrovic, I’m over the moon he is doing so well for you guys. Good luck next season 👍

  • Comment posted by SagAloo4Two, today at 21:47

    Well done Fulham. Be nice to see you back in the toon with Mitro next season. Best of luck! 👍

  • Comment posted by Chelsea and Goatstappen Defender, today at 21:51

    as a humble chelsea fan, i am happy to have our derby back

    • Reply posted by Lesinge, today at 21:55

      Lesinge replied:
      Thanks - love it when we beat you - not often!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 21:50

    40 goals!! Unbelievable! Welcome back to the Big Time Fulham!

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix, today at 21:48

    Comments just opened and the yawn merchants couldn’t wait to make their entry. Congratulations Fulham, a truly remarkable season culminating in a return to the Premiership.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:46

    Well done Fulham.

    Well played Mitrovic. Got you down to score a hattrick against Maguire's Manu next season. Easy money!! lol

    • Reply posted by James, today at 21:55

      James replied:
      Easy money? That hat-trick would equal what he managed in the whole season last time he was there.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 21:53

    Well done Fulham! Top man scores 40 goals!.... with 4 games left..... Legend status achieved!

    • Reply posted by STORMz, today at 22:15

      STORMz replied:
      Hahaha and maybe 8 including penalties, just like Pukki etc. Look good in the Championship. Behave.

  • Comment posted by Forest Fan 1960, today at 21:55

    Congratulations Fulham now please do Forest a big favour & beat Bournemouth on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by Lesinge, today at 22:02

      Lesinge replied:
      Would love it!

  • Comment posted by TheVoiceOf Reason, today at 21:52

    Ignore all of the negative vitriol and sarcasm - good luck in the Prem to all genuine fans - even the little bloke at Derby last Friday!

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 21:51

    Congratulations Fulham.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 21:46

    Welcome back to the Premiership.

  • Comment posted by SteveRes, today at 21:44

    Delighted Mitro hit 40, he struggled in the Prem in the past but maybe Fulham are a good fit for him. It will be interesting to see how he does next season.

  • Comment posted by keepsportonterrestrial, today at 21:46

    Well done Fulham. From a Derby fan. Till we meet again!

  • Comment posted by CJS, today at 21:51

    He scored 12 goals in his first season in the Premier League in a struggling Fulham side. This time around he could get more with a system that suits him.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 21:54

      James replied:
      He got as many yellow cards as goals last time though

  • Comment posted by west riding boy, today at 21:46

    Congratulations from the West Riding.

  • Comment posted by jeremyjones99, today at 22:01

    A great promotion... As good a Fulham side as Johnny Haynes and Tony Macedo in the 60's, Keegan in the 2000's, and Hodgson's in 2010's.... Just let them grow with a few defenders, and cover for Mikrovic... Well done... My team win or lose!!

  • Comment posted by Melto, today at 21:43

    Fulham fan - delighted!! Would open the champagne but need to be conservative as will most likely be celebrating promotion again to the premier league in 2 years time ;)

    I will enjoy this whilst it lasts!! COYW

  • Comment posted by zetfovleh, today at 22:07

    Promoted. Relegated. 90 million. Promoted. Relegated. 90 million. Promoted. Relegated. 90 million.
    Etc

    • Reply posted by Save Ukraine, today at 22:08

      Save Ukraine replied:
      13 consecutive years in prem and Europa League finalists.. embarrassing yourself aren't you?

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham42268898376186
2Bournemouth412211865353077
3Huddersfield4320131058451373
4Luton4320111261471471
5Nottm Forest4120101165372870
6Sheff Utd4318121355441166
7Millwall431714124842665
8Blackburn431712145345863
9Middlesbrough42189155244863
10QPR43189165855363
11Coventry431711155856262
12West Brom431612154745260
13Swansea421611155358-559
14Stoke431610175448658
15Preston431416134450-658
16Blackpool421511165150156
17Cardiff42147214864-1649
18Bristol City431310205474-2049
19Hull43138223748-1147
20Birmingham431112204670-2445
21Reading43138225482-2841
22Peterborough43810253883-4534
23Derby431313174249-731
24Barnsley42612243162-3130
View full Championship table

