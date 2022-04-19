Fulham are celebrating their third promotion to the Premier League in five years

Fulham crushed Preston to seal their Premier League return as Aleksandar Mitrovic's double took his season's tally to 40 goals.

The Serbian striker netted twice in the first half, sandwiching an eye-catching strike by teenager Fabio Carvalho.

Mitrovic was denied a hat-trick by Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iversen - but it made no difference to the outcome as victory confirmed promotion for Marco Silva's side.

Fulham could effectively secure the title as early as Saturday if they win at second-placed Bournemouth.

The Cottagers might have fallen behind early on, with Marek Rodak called into action to thwart Ched Evans and then tip Ben Whiteman's long-range drive over the bar.

But any hint of nerves swiftly evaporated in the ninth minute as Joe Bryan won possession and burst down the left flank to set up Mitrovic, who slid the ball through Iversen's legs.

Carvalho and Harrison Reed went close to extending the lead as the home side seized control, repeatedly slicing through Preston's defence.

It was Carvalho who did eventually grab Fulham's second in the 34th minute, rifling home on his left foot after Neeskens Kebano's cross had deflected perfectly into his path.

Mitrovic made it 3-0 just before half-time, reaching the 40-goal mark after another incisive break along the left, with Harry Wilson providing the assist.

Fulham celebrate Mitrovic's second goal, which put them 3-0 up

North End nearly reduced the deficit early in the second half as Rodak produced another fingertip save to foil Cameron Archer, palming his attempt on to the woodwork.

But there was to be no dramatic Preston comeback - nor a third goal for Mitrovic, who had two more attempts kept out by Iversen and was eventually substituted with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Although Neco Williams' effort from distance whistled just over, Fulham had to be content with the three goals - and the win that wrapped up their third promotion in five years.

Fulham seal swift Premier League return

The clinical Cottagers have shot through the Championship like a bolt of lightning and look set to smash a number of records as they win promotion back to the top tier with four games to spare.

Marco Silva's swashbuckling brand of fast transitions and quick passing has seen them score 98 goals so far.

They could still break Manchester City's Championship second-tier record, since the launch of the Premier League in 1992, of 108 goals.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the ninth minute

Silva's men also wrote themselves into the history books in January when they scored 19 goals in three games and were the first English side in 88 years to score six or more goals in three consecutive games.

Serbian striker Mitrovic's 40 goals - already another Championship record - have helped propel Fulham out of sight at the top of the table and all eyes will be on him at the start of next season to see if he can finally recreate his scintillating Championship form against the country's top defences in the Premier League.

The west London club have been something of a yo-yo club in the past few seasons, with consecutive promotions and relegations to and from the Premier League every season since their 2017-18 play-off final victory against Aston Villa.

Analysis

Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

When Marco Silva became the new Fulham manager, he knew he was taking on the job of leading the team straight back to the Premier League.

His first task was to rebuild a squad that had been heavily reliant on loans under Scott Parker in the top flight. But also to rebuild the confidence of players who will have felt they hadn't performed as they'd hoped, or hadn't been given the chance, during another relegation season.

Harrison Reed (right) gives Fabio Carvalho a hug after the teenager's goal doubled Fulham's lead against Preston

New signing Harry Wilson made an instant impact with a goal on the opening day. While a 5-1 win in Fulham's first away match at Huddersfield provided an early indication of just what the team might achieve. That big victory also included a first goal of many for Aleksandar Mitrovic and one from young star Fabio Carvalho, as he began to make headlines that are set to lead to a big move to Liverpool.

Wilson looks to have been the best of the new additions, with Silva ultimately relying on the old guard to get the results. And while there will be plenty of praise for Mitrovic, Fulham are far from a one-man team with 'Captain America' Tim Ream one of many players who has had an excellent season.

The questions though remain the same. What lessons have the club learnt from previous promotions to ensure they stay up this time?

Are the players who have got them up good enough to keep them up? And will any new additions be the right fit for the challenge ahead?