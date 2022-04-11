Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Matty Wolfe made his debut for Barnsley against Nottingham Forest in July 2020

Barnsley midfielder Matty Wolfe has signed a new two-year contract.

The 21-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Tykes since returning from a loan spell with Danish side Esbjerg in January.

Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad told the club website: external-link "We are thrilled that Matty has chosen to extend his stay with us.

"He is a player with a lot of talent and potential, who is still continuing to develop."