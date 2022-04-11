Celtic won the last league derby at Ibrox 2-1 thanks to Cameron Carter-Vickers' strike

Rangers are under more pressure than Celtic to win Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final, says Kenny Dalglish.

The sides meet at Hampden two weeks after Celtic moved six points clear in the league with a 2-1 derby win, having already won the League Cup.

Rangers face Braga in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday but can also win a first domestic cup since 2011.

"There's more pressure on Rangers to win it," Dalglish said.

"I know they've done well in Europe and have a big game on Thursday at home. Whatever happens there, even if they get beat, they've done really well to get this far. I think Sunday would be the more important game of the two [for Rangers].

"I don't think it'll affect what happens with the league campaign. That's 100% in Celtic's hands. There's one [league] Old Firm game to come so if they don't lose that it's almost done and dusted for them."

Celtic have not lost a domestic game since a defeat by Livingston on 19 September, having recovered from three losses in their first six Premiership games under Ange Postecoglou.

Trailing Rangers by six points at the turn of the year, Postecoglou's side have forced a 12-point swing and have a significant goal-difference advantage with five games to go.

Dalglish, a former Celtic player, believes the club's hierarchy should take credit along with the Australian for remaining patient after a rocky start.

"At the beginning there was a bit of grumbling but you've got to be fair to the people who put him in place because they're the ones who stood by him and been patient," the Liverpool and Scotland forward added.

"Ange had an idea in his mind what he wanted and what market he wanted to buy in because he knew it best.

"The people he's brought in have been very successful up to now. So I think everybody deserves praise because the club have to have the patience, but he's got the know how and the people who have come in have reacted very positively to what he wants to do."