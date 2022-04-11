Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kevin de Bruyne gave Manchester City a 1-0 advantage in the first leg against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid must close part of their stadium for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, Uefa has ruled.

The Spanish champions must close off at least 5,000 seats at the 68,456-capacity Wanda Metropolitano.

Uefa's punishment is for the "discriminatory behaviour" of Atletico fans during last week's first-leg match in Manchester, where City won 1-0.

Atletico will also have to display a Uefa banner reading "#NoToRacism".