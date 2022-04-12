Close menu
Champions League - Quarter-finals - 2nd Leg
Real MadridReal Madrid2ChelseaChelsea3

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (Agg: 5-4 aet): Blues suffer agonising Champions League exit

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid's players celebrate scoring against Chelsea in the Champions League
Real Madrid last won the Champions League in 2018

Chelsea's reign as European champions came to an agonising end despite beating Real Madrid on a night of high drama at the Bernabeu Stadium.

In a Champions League epic, Mason Mount's wonderful finish and Antonio Rudiger's powerful header wiped out Real's 3-1 first-leg advantage and brought the quarter-final tie level in Spain's capital.

Thomas Tuchel's side were outstanding throughout and Timo Werner's clever finish from an angle put them ahead for the first time on aggregate and within sight of a place in the semi-finals.

But substitute Rodrygo forced extra time with a volleyed finish before Karim Benzema, hat-trick hero in the first leg at Stamford Bridge six days ago, headed the decisive goal in the 96th minute to send Real through 5-4 on aggregate.

Benzema, who had earlier headed against the bar on a rollercoaster night, was unmarked when he scored to break Chelsea's hearts after Rudiger slipped inside the box.

Even after what turned out to be the clincher, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Jorginho went close to forcing a penalty shootout.

In the end Chelsea, who played superbly, were made to pay for their first-leg performance as Tuchel's side just fell short of producing one of the great comebacks in the competition.

Chelsea just fall short in classic

Many of Chelsea's players slumped to the ground at the end of 120 gripping minutes after pushing Real - who will face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the last four - all the way.

Tuchel had said on the eve of this game that Chelsea's progression into the semi-finals would be akin to the best Hollywood script.

His players came close to producing a blockbuster in their first game at the Bernabeu in European competition as they showed incredible fight and belief - ingredients which were missing from their poor performance in the first leg.

This breathless game had everything and more, including a Marcos Alonso goal at 2-0 ruled out by the video assistant referee for handball.

While Tuchel will be delighted with the way his players responded, there will be concern at how much the energy-sapping 120 minutes has taken out of them.

Chelsea do not have long to recover from going out of Europe as they prepare to make a second visit of the season to Wembley.

They face Crystal Palace in an FA Cup semi-final on Sunday (16:30 BST) - a competition that offers them their last chance of landing a major domestic trophy.

Despite enjoying success in the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup, they lost a penalty shootout to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final and are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with just eight matches left.

Real Madrid

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameCourtois
    Average rating

    5.81

  2. Squad number2Player nameCarvajal
    Average rating

    5.53

  3. Squad number6Player nameNacho
    Average rating

    5.11

  4. Squad number4Player nameAlaba
    Average rating

    5.41

  5. Squad number23Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    4.92

  6. Squad number10Player nameModric
    Average rating

    6.79

  7. Squad number14Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number8Player nameKroos
    Average rating

    5.56

  9. Squad number15Player nameValverde
    Average rating

    5.51

  10. Squad number9Player nameBenzema
    Average rating

    6.95

  11. Squad number20Player nameVinícius Júnior
    Average rating

    6.34

Substitutes

  1. Squad number12Player nameMarcelo
    Average rating

    5.78

  2. Squad number17Player nameLucas Vázquez
    Average rating

    5.57

  3. Squad number19Player nameDani Ceballos
    Average rating

    5.54

  4. Squad number21Player nameRodrygo
    Average rating

    6.55

  5. Squad number25Player nameCamavinga
    Average rating

    6.14

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.77

  2. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.54

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    7.28

  4. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    7.78

  5. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.83

  6. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    7.05

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    7.21

  8. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    7.31

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    7.95

  10. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    7.44

  11. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    7.77

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    5.05

  2. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    4.98

  3. Squad number17Player nameSaúl
    Average rating

    4.42

  4. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    5.34

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 118mins
  • 6NachoSubstituted forVázquezat 88'minutes
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 78'minutes
  • 10Modric
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forRodrygoat 78'minutes
  • 8KroosSubstituted forCamavingaat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 68mins
  • 9BenzemaBooked at 37mins
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCeballosat 115'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Bale
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 40Fuidias
  • 41Marín Zamora

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 24JamesBooked at 10mins
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forSaúlat 105'minutes
  • 7KantéSubstituted forZiyechat 100'minutesBooked at 102mins
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forJorginhoat 105'minutes
  • 3Alonso
  • 19Mount
  • 29HavertzBooked at 109mins
  • 11WernerSubstituted forPulisicat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 4Christensen
  • 5Jorginho
  • 10Pulisic
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 22Ziyech
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 31Sarr
  • 68Vale
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak
Attendance:
59,839

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away28
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home17
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Chelsea 3.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Real Madrid 2, Chelsea 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).

  5. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jorginho (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by David Alaba.

  9. Booking

    Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jorginho (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mason Mount.

  17. Booking

    César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

  20. Booking

    Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Comments

Join the conversation

451 comments

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:36

    Chelsea, you gave it your best shot, when many thought that tonight would be a walkover win for RM, and for awhile it looked like you would make it though. Sadly, not to be. You have nothing to be ashamed of.

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 22:43

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      finally someone with common sense. we were amazing

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 22:36

    Damage was done 1st leg

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 22:41

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      lucky madrid. we were the far better team

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:35

    If only Chelsea hadn't given Benzema his third goal on a silver platter in the 1st leg.

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 22:42

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      all part of the game. unfortuneatly VAR robbed us this time.

  • Comment posted by fame, today at 22:36

    Good game

    • Reply posted by Bolt, today at 22:38

      Bolt replied:
      Hell of a game!

  • Comment posted by Geordie Dave, today at 22:37

    Gutted for Chelsea. Why on earth did he put Pulisic on?! He was garbage and lost the game for Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 22:43

      Julio Laker replied:
      He had two great chances ... both of which he squandered.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 22:37

    What a match! Quality! Unlucky for Chelsea. Dominated majority of the match