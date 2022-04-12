Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Chelsea 3.
Chelsea's reign as European champions came to an agonising end despite beating Real Madrid on a night of high drama at the Bernabeu Stadium.
In a Champions League epic, Mason Mount's wonderful finish and Antonio Rudiger's powerful header wiped out Real's 3-1 first-leg advantage and brought the quarter-final tie level in Spain's capital.
Thomas Tuchel's side were outstanding throughout and Timo Werner's clever finish from an angle put them ahead for the first time on aggregate and within sight of a place in the semi-finals.
But substitute Rodrygo forced extra time with a volleyed finish before Karim Benzema, hat-trick hero in the first leg at Stamford Bridge six days ago, headed the decisive goal in the 96th minute to send Real through 5-4 on aggregate.
Benzema, who had earlier headed against the bar on a rollercoaster night, was unmarked when he scored to break Chelsea's hearts after Rudiger slipped inside the box.
Even after what turned out to be the clincher, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Jorginho went close to forcing a penalty shootout.
In the end Chelsea, who played superbly, were made to pay for their first-leg performance as Tuchel's side just fell short of producing one of the great comebacks in the competition.
Chelsea just fall short in classic
Many of Chelsea's players slumped to the ground at the end of 120 gripping minutes after pushing Real - who will face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the last four - all the way.
Tuchel had said on the eve of this game that Chelsea's progression into the semi-finals would be akin to the best Hollywood script.
His players came close to producing a blockbuster in their first game at the Bernabeu in European competition as they showed incredible fight and belief - ingredients which were missing from their poor performance in the first leg.
This breathless game had everything and more, including a Marcos Alonso goal at 2-0 ruled out by the video assistant referee for handball.
While Tuchel will be delighted with the way his players responded, there will be concern at how much the energy-sapping 120 minutes has taken out of them.
Chelsea do not have long to recover from going out of Europe as they prepare to make a second visit of the season to Wembley.
They face Crystal Palace in an FA Cup semi-final on Sunday (16:30 BST) - a competition that offers them their last chance of landing a major domestic trophy.
Despite enjoying success in the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup, they lost a penalty shootout to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final and are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with just eight matches left.
Real Madrid
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameCourtoisAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number2Player nameCarvajalAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number6Player nameNachoAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number4Player nameAlabaAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number23Player nameMendyAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number10Player nameModricAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number14Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number8Player nameKroosAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number15Player nameValverdeAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number9Player nameBenzemaAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number20Player nameVinícius JúniorAverage rating
6.34
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameMarceloAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number17Player nameLucas VázquezAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number19Player nameDani CeballosAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number21Player nameRodrygoAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number25Player nameCamavingaAverage rating
6.14
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
7.77
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number17Player nameSaúlAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
5.34
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 118mins
- 6NachoSubstituted forVázquezat 88'minutes
- 4Alaba
- 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 78'minutes
- 10Modric
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forRodrygoat 78'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forCamavingaat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15ValverdeBooked at 68mins
- 9BenzemaBooked at 37mins
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCeballosat 115'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 18Bale
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 40Fuidias
- 41Marín Zamora
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Mendy
- 24JamesBooked at 10mins
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2Rüdiger
- 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forSaúlat 105'minutes
- 7KantéSubstituted forZiyechat 100'minutesBooked at 102mins
- 8KovacicSubstituted forJorginhoat 105'minutes
- 3Alonso
- 19Mount
- 29HavertzBooked at 109mins
- 11WernerSubstituted forPulisicat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 4Christensen
- 5Jorginho
- 10Pulisic
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 22Ziyech
- 28Azpilicueta
- 31Sarr
- 68Vale
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
- Attendance:
- 59,839
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away28
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Real Madrid 2, Chelsea 3.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jorginho (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by David Alaba.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jorginho (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mason Mount.
Booking
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Booking
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
