Steven Schumacher's Plymouth have kept eight clean sheets in their past nine matches

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says his side should have been awarded a goal in their 0-0 draw at Burton Albion.

Joe Edwards had an early effort cleared by Burton skipper John Brayford, which was deemed not to be over the line.

The draw kept Argyle fourth in League One as they aim for a play-off place.

"I've looked back at it at half-time and it looks like their player's in the goal, and then the ball comes backwards," Schumacher said.

He told BBC Radio Devon: "James Wilson said that he was stood right there and saw it and it was over the line, and our photographer says he thinks it's half a yard over the line as well.

"So it probably shouldn't have been a 0-0 because of that, but it was a tough game, a battle and a scrap, not a great match, but another point on the board."

The Pilgrims are five points off second-placed Milton Keynes Dons and two behind Rotherham in third, who have two games in hand.

Schumacher's side are five points clear of Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, having played an extra game, with Wycombe also on 73 points in the race for a top six place.

"I'm not bothered about playing better and performances at this moment in time, I'm not interested, I just want to try and win the games," the Argyle boss added.

"The lads are playing really well, they're defending great, playing football when they can play football.

"But no game's easy at this stage of the season.

"We wanted to come here and grind three points out, we just didn't manage to get it, but a point is still a good point on the road, and another clean sheet to add to the total."