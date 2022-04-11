Liam Manning is hoping to achieve promotion in his first season as MK Dons boss

MK Dons boss Liam Manning says their approach will remain unchanged despite being four games away from a possible return to the Championship.

The Dons remain second in League One following a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon, three points clear of Rotherham United.

They previously spent a single season in the second tier in 2015-16.

"It should be the same every time you turn up, whether it's the first game of the season or the last four," Manning told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"The attitude, the application, the intensity, the focus, the preparation - that should be consistent, whether it's a cup final or the first game of the season.

"We don't change, we approach every game with the same attitude, the same discipline, the same behaviours that we need to try to perform and win."

The Dons are unbeaten in their past 15 league matches but face a tough run-in, with three games against sides currently in the top eight - Sheffield Wednesday at home and trips to Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle.

And they need to keep their good run going as both leaders Wigan and Rotherham have two matches in hand.

Manning said his players had been affected by a "tense atmosphere" at Plough Lane and had "played into" AFC Wimbledon's style during the first half.

"I think it was about 23 minutes before we had the first really controlled phase of possession. There was a lot of emotion and there were times we lacked a little bit of discipline [in the] first half," the 36-year-old added.

"The second half summed the lads up, their character, togetherness and never-say-die attitude that has done us so well over the course of the season."