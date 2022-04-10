Sol Solomon, who had a trial at Luton Town earlier this year, has scored 38 goals this season for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls' top scorer Sol Solomon is likely to miss the rest of the season after a recurrence of a quad injury.

The 38-goal striker is likely to be out for up to three weeks, ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

"It is a shame," manager Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It took a couple of weeks last time, so I think it'll be similar, which is another two to three weeks, which is our season done, so we probably won't see him again now."