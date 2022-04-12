Last updated on .From the section Football

Natasha Harding scored on her 100th international appearance as dominant Wales claimed a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win in Kazakhstan.

Harding became Wales' eighth centurion and fifth woman to reach the landmark.

The Reading captain scored from close-range to put Wales 2-0 up just before the interval, after strike partner Kayleigh Green's 29th-minute opener.

Wales were in control after half-time and added a third goal as Jess Fishlock smashed the ball into the net.

The victory keeps World Cup qualification - and a first major tournament appearance - in their own hands, with Wales chasing a runners-up berth in Group I to ensure a play-off spot.

Wales can guarantee a second-place finish with victories over Greece and Slovenia in their final qualifiers in September.

This qualifier was a momentous one for Harding, who was visibly emotional during the national anthem and wore her heart on her sleeve throughout the contest. She reacted angrily to a bad tackle on her and showed extreme delight at getting on the scoresheet.

This was a must-win game for the visitors and manager Gemma Grainger made only one change to the side beaten 2-1 by France with Green recalled after suspension in place of Carrie Jones.

Grainger kept faith in goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan, despite her error that led to France's winner in Llanelli, with the goalkeeper able to watch as Karina Zhumabaikyzy's cross hit the roof of the net on eight minutes.

Wales initially struggled to impose themselves against a stubborn home defence, but they did find some space from a well-worked set-piece routine, but Rhiannon Roberts shot straight at goalkeeper Nazym Ismailova from an Angharad James floated free-kick.

Natasha Harding's goal was her 26th for Wales

After almost 30 minutes of impressive defending the home side's hard work was undone, with Green's strike justifying the faith Grainger showed in her.

Sent off twice in qualifying and with Jones impressing against France, it was far from certain Green would be recalled.

But her fantastic finish showed her quality as she turned and found the corner after Sophie Ingle and James had combined well.

The goal lifted the pressure off Wales, who looked like scoring a quickfire second but Green headed over, Harding fired wide and Ingle's shot through a crowd just grazed the upright.

However, they got the second in the 42nd minute as Ceri Holland's pinpoint cross found Harding at the back post and she applied a cool finish after beating the offside trap.

Wales enjoyed almost 80% possession in the second half and Fishlock added a third in the 65th minute as she slammed home right-footed after another well-weighted James through-ball.

Fishlock, Wales' record appearance maker, has now scored 34 international goals.

Number 35 beckoned when the OL Reign forward went clear on 75 minutes, but she passed instead of shooting and Harding's effort was deflected wide, while defender Gemma Evans saw a late header held by Ismailova.