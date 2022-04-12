Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying
KazakhstanKazakhstan0WalesWales3

Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying: Kazakhstan 0-3 Wales

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Football

Highlights: Kazakhstan 0-3 Wales

Natasha Harding scored on her 100th international appearance as dominant Wales claimed a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win in Kazakhstan.

Harding became Wales' eighth centurion and fifth woman to reach the landmark.

The Reading captain scored from close-range to put Wales 2-0 up just before the interval, after strike partner Kayleigh Green's 29th-minute opener.

Wales were in control after half-time and added a third goal as Jess Fishlock smashed the ball into the net.

The victory keeps World Cup qualification - and a first major tournament appearance - in their own hands, with Wales chasing a runners-up berth in Group I to ensure a play-off spot.

Wales can guarantee a second-place finish with victories over Greece and Slovenia in their final qualifiers in September.

This qualifier was a momentous one for Harding, who was visibly emotional during the national anthem and wore her heart on her sleeve throughout the contest. She reacted angrily to a bad tackle on her and showed extreme delight at getting on the scoresheet.

This was a must-win game for the visitors and manager Gemma Grainger made only one change to the side beaten 2-1 by France with Green recalled after suspension in place of Carrie Jones.

Grainger kept faith in goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan, despite her error that led to France's winner in Llanelli, with the goalkeeper able to watch as Karina Zhumabaikyzy's cross hit the roof of the net on eight minutes.

Wales initially struggled to impose themselves against a stubborn home defence, but they did find some space from a well-worked set-piece routine, but Rhiannon Roberts shot straight at goalkeeper Nazym Ismailova from an Angharad James floated free-kick.

Natasha Harding's goal
Natasha Harding's goal was her 26th for Wales

After almost 30 minutes of impressive defending the home side's hard work was undone, with Green's strike justifying the faith Grainger showed in her.

Sent off twice in qualifying and with Jones impressing against France, it was far from certain Green would be recalled.

But her fantastic finish showed her quality as she turned and found the corner after Sophie Ingle and James had combined well.

The goal lifted the pressure off Wales, who looked like scoring a quickfire second but Green headed over, Harding fired wide and Ingle's shot through a crowd just grazed the upright.

However, they got the second in the 42nd minute as Ceri Holland's pinpoint cross found Harding at the back post and she applied a cool finish after beating the offside trap.

Wales enjoyed almost 80% possession in the second half and Fishlock added a third in the 65th minute as she slammed home right-footed after another well-weighted James through-ball.

Fishlock, Wales' record appearance maker, has now scored 34 international goals.

Number 35 beckoned when the OL Reign forward went clear on 75 minutes, but she passed instead of shooting and Harding's effort was deflected wide, while defender Gemma Evans saw a late header held by Ismailova.

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Ismailova
  • 5DemidovaBooked at 90mins
  • 9NurushevaBooked at 89mins
  • 4Aitymova
  • 20Burova
  • 15Myasnikova
  • 14SadykovaBooked at 2minsSubstituted forTurlybekovaat 45'minutes
  • 17Zhumabaykyzy
  • 2KozhakhmetSubstituted forKoziyevaat 68'minutes
  • 23VlasovaSubstituted forKuztayat 90'minutes
  • 19SatygaliyevaSubstituted forOrynbasarovaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Shalmukhanbetova
  • 7Orynbasarova
  • 10Koziyeva
  • 11Mukashova
  • 13Bortnikova
  • 16Turlybekova
  • 18Zeinali
  • 21Kuztay
  • 22Karazhanova

Wales

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1O'Sullivan
  • 5RobertsSubstituted forMorganat 75'minutes
  • 14Ladd
  • 3Evans
  • 13Rowe
  • 4Ingle
  • 11HardingSubstituted forHughesat 85'minutes
  • 10Fishlock
  • 8James
  • 18HollandSubstituted forWoodhamat 61'minutes
  • 9GreenSubstituted forJonesat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Woodham
  • 6Green
  • 7Ward
  • 12Clark
  • 15Hughes
  • 16Estcourt
  • 17Walters
  • 19Wynne
  • 20Jones
  • 21Soper
  • 22Filbey
  • 23Morgan
Referee:
Sara Persson

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamWales
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home1
Away21
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kazakhstan Women 0, Wales Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kazakhstan Women 0, Wales Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lily Woodham (Wales Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Zhansaya Koziyeva.

  5. Booking

    Mariya Demidova (Kazakhstan Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Lily Woodham (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mariya Demidova (Kazakhstan Women).

  8. Post update

    Angharad James (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Arailym Orynbasarova (Kazakhstan Women).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan Women. Aidana Kuztay replaces Anastasia Vlasova.

  11. Booking

    Bibigul Nurusheva (Kazakhstan Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Jess Fishlock (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Bibigul Nurusheva (Kazakhstan Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arailym Orynbasarova (Kazakhstan Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karina Zhumabaykyzy.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Wales Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales Women. Elise Hughes replaces Natasha Harding.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Asselkhan Turlybekova.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gemma Evans (Wales Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ffion Morgan with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Ffion Morgan (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Anastasia Vlasova (Kazakhstan Women).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 12th April 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden66002612518
2Finland631296310
3R. of Ireland4211143117
4Slovakia612358-35
5Georgia6006036-360

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55004304315
2Scotland53111211110
3Hungary6303191459
4Ukraine4112711-44
5Faroe Islands6006247-450

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64202732414
2Iceland64111821613
3Czech Republic513111746
4Belarus411259-44
5Cyprus7016242-401

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England77006306321
2Austria75113252716
3Northern Ireland74123192213
4Luxembourg6204631-256
5North Macedonia7106648-423
6Latvia6006449-450

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77003623421
2Football Union of Russia65011931615
3Bos-Herze8314820-1210
4Montenegro7304815-79
5Malta7115418-144
6Azerbaijan7106219-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway76103913819
2Belgium75114353816
3Poland74211861214
4Albania83141323-1010
5Kosovo7115521-164
6Armenia8008062-620

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland76102732419
2Italy76012922718
3Romania7412108213
4Croatia8215516-117
5Lithuania7115226-244
6Moldova6006018-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87013553021
2Serbia860223111218
3Portugal7412178913
4Turkey7313918-910
5Israel6006223-210
6Bulgaria6006122-210

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France77003933621
2Wales85122151616
3Slovenia74211951414
4Greece7313822-1410
5Kazakhstan7007226-240
6Estonia6006129-280
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories