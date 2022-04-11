Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales boss Gemma Grainger has been in charge of the side for 13 months

Women's World Cup qualifier: Kazakhstan v Wales Venue: Astana Arena, Nur-Sultan Date: Tuesday, 12 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales and the BBC Sport website, full commentary on BBC Radio Wales MW & DAB and live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger has urged her side to stick to their game plan to ensure no slip-ups as they chase a World Cup play-off berth.

Wales are third in World Cup qualifying Group I with three matches left, but their fate is in their own hands.

That will only remain the case if Wales beat Kazakhstan, who have scored twice and conceded 23 goals in six defeats.

"If we get the performance right, the result will take care of itself," Grainger told BBC Sport Wales.

Victories in Kazakhstan and Greece would likely mean Wales only need a draw in their final qualifier at home to Slovenia, who are currently second in the group as Grainger's side chase a first major tournament appearance.

Wales know a win in Kazakhstan is likely to see them reclaim second spot, unless Slovenia pull off an unlikely result against group leaders France, who have seven wins from seven, with the countries meeting a few hours after Wales' game finishes in Kazakhstan.

Wales chartered a flight to the Kazakhstan capital Nur Sultan, flying out on Sunday via Turkey, in order to avoid any issues with reaching their destination, which conventionally would require flying in Russian air space.

Wales withdrew from an under-17 tournament in Armenia last month due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This has been very much a consideration for us and the Association (Football Association of Wales) has carried out all the essential risk assessments," Grainger explained.

"The support we get means we get to travel as good as any other sports team in the world.

"That allows me and the players to completely focus on the game. We're happy with the safety considerations."

The Wales preparations have not stopped with their flight arrangements, with the squad opting to remain on UK time despite a five hour time difference.

That means they will go to bed in the early hours of the morning, local time, with a late start ahead of what will be an evening game in Nur-Sultan.

"We are staying on UK time here, it is what we think is the best thing for performance," Grainger added.

"In the hotel we are in there aren't many windows. We think this is the best way to acclimatise. We trained today at the same time we play tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Captain Sophie Ingle says the players endorsed the idea.

"The flight wasn't too bad with a break in Turkey, we got here last night (Sunday) and we are staying on UK time. It is straight forward for us, we don't change our schedules," she said.

"It's what is best to keep us at our maximum."

TEAM NEWS

Wales have no new injury issues and their squad is enhanced from the one defeated 2-1 by France on Friday in Llanelli, with Kayleigh Green returning from suspension.

Leicester midfielder Hannah Cain and Tottenham defender Esther Morgan were unable to join the squad as they recover from injuries, with Grainger faced with a couple of notable selection dilemmas.

Manchester United youngster Carrie Jones impressed in attack against France, but Green - sent off twice in qualifying - is one of only four players in the squad who has scored more than five international goals, with her 15 goals in 60 appearances underlining her importance.

Grainger also has a decision to make in goal, with Laura O'Sullivan having made a mistake that gifted France what proved to be the winner in the game at Parc y Scarlets.

Two 20-year-olds - Coventry's Olivia Clark or Chelsea's uncapped Poppy Soper - would be Grainger's other options, with Clark impressing at the Pinatar Cup earlier this year.

But Grainger hinted heavily she will keep faith in O'Sullivan: "Everyone makes individual mistakes, for goalkeepers it is more highlighted... does that affect selection? No it doesn't."

Forward Natasha Harding is likely to win her 100th cap, with the Reading captain admitting she is expecting to feel emotional about becoming Wales' latest centurion.

"It will be quite a surreal moment. For me it's always been about the game, I've never sat down and counted the number of caps," she said.

"I'm sure there'll be a few happy tears if I get there."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 6-0 Kazakhstan (Friday, 17 September, 2021)