Scotland will find out the fate of their World Cup semi-final play-off with Ukraine this week, with Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell in Switzerland for discussions with Uefa (Scottish Daily Mail) external-link .

Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie says he could change his mind about joining Dundee next season and says certain clauses in his pre-contract deal would allow him to halt the planned move to Dens. (Daily Record) external-link .

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic says the team are ready for the 'biggest derby in the world' against Rangers as the pair meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final (Scottish Sun). external-link

Rangers defender Filip Helander was spotted on crutches as the Ibrox club await the result of a scan on the Swedish defender, who went off injured against St Mirren (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Livingston forward Alan Forrest is due to hold pre-contract talks with Hearts in the next few days (Edinburgh Evening News). external-link

Dundee United striker Tony Watt says he 'couldn't care less' about scoring goals as long as he keeps turning in 'excellent' performances. (Courier) external-link .