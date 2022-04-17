Close menu
National League
WeymouthWeymouth13:00YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Bob Lucas Stadium, England

Weymouth v Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Weymouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 3Greenwood
  • 5Morgan
  • 24Buse
  • 17Drewe
  • 6Cordner
  • 28Carlyle
  • 9Thomson
  • 10McQuoid
  • 11Ash
  • 14Bearwish

Substitutes

  • 18Mampala
  • 19Robinson
  • 22Neild
  • 31Scott
  • 32Shields

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Little
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 8Gorman
  • 13Williams
  • 22Barclay
  • 3Barnett
  • 24D'Ath
  • 11Knowles
  • 19Wakefield
  • 9Reid

Substitutes

  • 5Hunt
  • 14Bradley
  • 15Lo-Everton
  • 23Yussuf
  • 30Neufville
Referee:
Daniel Lamport

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport37264780314982
2Wrexham37229675393675
3Halifax38228856302674
4Solihull Moors382012668402872
5Chesterfield381913664402470
6Notts County381910969482167
7Grimsby382061257362166
8Dag & Red381951471482362
9Boreham Wood361611942291359
10Torquay371781261491259
11Bromley36169114940957
12Yeovil381311143842-450
13Altrincham37138165557-247
14Southend38138173857-1947
15Woking39144215254-246
16Maidenhead United39129184262-2045
17Wealdstone381110174157-1643
18Barnet38119184876-2842
19Eastleigh38117204061-2140
20Aldershot37107203761-2437
21King's Lynn3978243972-3329
22Weymouth3758243271-3923
23Dover3726293185-540
View full National League table

