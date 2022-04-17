Forest Green Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|41
|22
|13
|6
|69
|37
|32
|79
|2
|Exeter
|41
|21
|14
|6
|60
|36
|24
|77
|3
|Port Vale
|42
|21
|12
|9
|64
|39
|25
|75
|4
|Northampton
|42
|20
|10
|12
|49
|34
|15
|70
|5
|Bristol Rovers
|42
|20
|10
|12
|57
|45
|12
|70
|6
|Mansfield
|41
|20
|9
|12
|59
|47
|12
|69
|7
|Sutton United
|41
|19
|10
|12
|62
|48
|14
|67
|8
|Newport
|42
|18
|12
|12
|64
|52
|12
|66
|9
|Tranmere
|42
|18
|12
|12
|48
|38
|10
|66
|10
|Swindon
|41
|18
|11
|12
|66
|50
|16
|65
|11
|Salford
|42
|18
|11
|13
|52
|37
|15
|65
|12
|Crawley
|41
|16
|9
|16
|52
|56
|-4
|57
|13
|Hartlepool
|42
|14
|11
|17
|42
|56
|-14
|53
|14
|Leyton Orient
|42
|12
|16
|14
|56
|41
|15
|52
|15
|Walsall
|42
|13
|11
|18
|43
|54
|-11
|50
|16
|Bradford
|42
|11
|16
|15
|45
|50
|-5
|49
|17
|Rochdale
|42
|10
|17
|15
|44
|52
|-8
|47
|18
|Harrogate
|42
|12
|11
|19
|58
|69
|-11
|47
|19
|Carlisle
|42
|12
|11
|19
|36
|56
|-20
|47
|20
|Colchester
|42
|11
|12
|19
|39
|57
|-18
|45
|21
|Barrow
|41
|9
|13
|19
|38
|48
|-10
|40
|22
|Stevenage
|41
|9
|13
|19
|37
|61
|-24
|40
|23
|Oldham
|42
|9
|10
|23
|42
|66
|-24
|37
|24
|Scunthorpe
|42
|4
|12
|26
|26
|79
|-53
|24
