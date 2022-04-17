Close menu
League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: The Fully Charged New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Monday 18th April 2022

  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00BradfordBradford City
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00WalsallWalsall
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • SalfordSalford City15:00BarrowBarrow
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00StevenageStevenage
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00NewportNewport County
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00ExeterExeter City

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green412213669373279
2Exeter412114660362477
3Port Vale422112964392575
4Northampton4220101249341570
5Bristol Rovers4220101257451270
6Mansfield412091259471269
7Sutton United4119101262481467
8Newport4218121264521266
9Tranmere4218121248381066
10Swindon4118111266501665
11Salford4218111352371565
12Crawley41169165256-457
13Hartlepool421411174256-1453
14Leyton Orient4212161456411552
15Walsall421311184354-1150
16Bradford421116154550-549
17Rochdale421017154452-847
18Harrogate421211195869-1147
19Carlisle421211193656-2047
20Colchester421112193957-1845
21Barrow41913193848-1040
22Stevenage41913193761-2440
23Oldham42910234266-2437
24Scunthorpe42412262679-5324
