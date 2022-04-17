Close menu
League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Home Park

Plymouth Argyle v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan42269774383687
2Rotherham42258965293683
3MK Dons432411871432883
4Plymouth432391167422578
5Sheff Wed422113870462476
6Wycombe432113971492276
7Sunderland4222101072512176
8Oxford Utd432191379562372
9Portsmouth4218121260431766
10Ipswich4317141260431765
11Bolton4318101565531264
12Cambridge431512165365-1257
13Cheltenham431316146373-1055
14Accrington431510185473-1955
15Charlton43158205155-453
16Burton431311194863-1550
17Shrewsbury431213184443149
18Lincoln City431210214960-1146
19Morecambe431011225684-2841
20Gillingham43815203464-3039
21Fleetwood42814205774-1738
22Wimbledon43617204469-2535
23Doncaster4396283178-4733
24Crewe4377293579-4428
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC