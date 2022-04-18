Close menu
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest4West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Nottingham Forest 4-0 West Bromwich Albion: Steve Cooper's Reds win to delay Fulham promotion

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Free-scoring Nottingham Forest have averaged almost three goals per game at home in the league in 2022
Nottingham Forest further consolidated their place in the Championship play-offs as they beat West Bromwich Albion to make leaders Fulham wait for confirmation of their promotion.

Steve Cooper's men had the game won before the break with three fortune-laced first-half goals - Brennan Johnson's penalty, for a handball which also triggered a red card for Albion defender Darnell Furlong, Ryan Yates' header and an outrageous strike from Jack Colback.

Substitute Sam Surridge added a late fourth on a night when Albion's own slim promotion hopes surely came to an end.

With just three games left, 12th-placed Albion trail sixth-placed Sheffield United by six points - and have five other clubs better placed ahead of them in pursuit of what looks like one remaining play-off place.

Forest, who still have five games left, including a trip to second-placed Bournemouth in early May, are still looking upwards, knowing that they still have a chance of automatic promotion despite their Friday slip-up at Luton.

Their eighth win in nine home league games since the turn of the year also means that Fulham cannot confirm their promotion to the Premier League until Tuesday, when victory over Ryan Lowe's Preston would take them back up.

David Webb's decision to award a first-half penalty and send off Albion defender Darnell Furlong for handball had a major say on the outcome
After an Easter weekend which began badly at Kenilworth Road, then worsened with reports that on-loan Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis might be ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, Forest could be forgiven for thinking their luck was right out.

At Luton they lost to a debatable penalty, had a perfectly legitimate second-half equaliser chalked off and hit the woodwork. But they more than made up for it as the ball began bouncing their way in a one-sided first half at a bouncing City Ground.

The game first hinged on Forest's opener from the penalty spot.

Furlong, booked just three minutes earlier for a daft, needless late challenge on Philip Zinckernagel, was lying prone on the ground when James Garner's shot hit his arm. But referee David Webb decided that it was deliberate handball, sent off Furlong and awarded Forest a penalty.

Johnson struck it powerfully low into the left corner, beating Baggies keeper David Button's despairing dive. And, just four minutes later, Forest had a second goal when the officials unquestionably made a mistake.

They awarded a throw-in the wrong way, and Albion's defence, caught badly wrongfooted, were panicked into conceding the corner from which Yates headed home - from Garner's right-wing flag-kick - to double the home lead.

Then came Forest's biggest slice of good fortune on the stroke of half-time when Colback tried to launch a first-time delivery from the left touchline and could barely disguise his amusement when it sliced wickedly off the outside of his left boot to dip over the bamboozled Button.

With the game won and Albion's spirited 10 men left running on fumes, Forest could have won by more but they could manage just a very late fourth, when Surridge powered forward to drive home a low shot for his fourth goal for the club.

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 26McKennaSubstituted forS Cookat 75'minutes
  • 2SpenceBooked at 21minsSubstituted forLaryeaat 79'minutes
  • 22YatesBooked at 60minsSubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 79'minutes
  • 37Garner
  • 8Colback
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 20Johnson
  • 16Surridge

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 14Laryea
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 23Lolley
  • 27S Cook

West Brom

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Button
  • 4O'Shea
  • 5Bartley
  • 16Clarke
  • 2FurlongBooked at 17mins
  • 20Reach
  • 8Livermore
  • 27MowattSubstituted forMolumbyat 54'minutes
  • 3Townsend
  • 15CarrollSubstituted forPhillipsat 74'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 18GrantSubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 29'minutesBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Robinson
  • 10Phillips
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 36Palmer
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
28,926

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home17
Away1
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 4, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 4, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 4, West Bromwich Albion 0. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Philip Zinckernagel with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

  6. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Dara O'Shea tries a through ball, but Taylor Gardner-Hickman is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

  8. Booking

    Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brennan Johnson.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cafú.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cafú replaces Ryan Yates.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Richie Laryea replaces Djed Spence.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Steve Cook replaces Scott McKenna.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips replaces Andy Carroll.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

  18. Post update

    Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Yates.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by James Garner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham41258895375883
2Bournemouth412211865353077
3Huddersfield4320131058451373
4Luton4320111261471471
5Nottm Forest4120101165372870
6Sheff Utd4318121355441166
7Millwall431714124842665
8Blackburn431712145345863
9Middlesbrough42189155244863
10QPR43189165855363
11Coventry431711155856262
12West Brom431612154745260
13Swansea421611155358-559
14Stoke431610175448658
15Preston421416124447-358
16Blackpool421511165150156
17Cardiff42147214864-1649
18Bristol City431310205474-2049
19Hull43138223748-1147
20Birmingham431112204670-2445
21Reading43138225482-2841
22Peterborough43810253883-4534
23Derby431313174249-731
24Barnsley42612243162-3130
View full Championship table

