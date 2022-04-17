Match ends, Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield Town 2.
Huddersfield Town moved to within one point of the Championship's automatic promotion places as they dented Middlesbrough's play-off hopes at the Riverside stadium.
Naby Sarr opened the scoring for the visitors just before half-time, nodding home Jordan Rhodes' header across goal following a Sorba Thomas wide free-kick.
And Rhodes rounded off the win against his old club with a composed finished on the counter-attack on the hour mark having been played through by Lewis O'Brien.
Middlesbrough came closest in the 88th minute when Riley McGree struck the underside of the crossbar, but were otherwise toothless in attack.
Huddersfield's win saw them strengthen their third-place position, going just one point behind second-placed Bournemouth.
However the Terriers' chances of going up automatically as part of the Championship's top two remain slim, having played three games more than the Cherries.
Carlos Corberan's side are realistically fighting for a spot in the play-offs with their victory putting them 10 points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh having played two games more.
They had the better of the opening exchanges, with Boro defender Sol Bamba forced into an error, nearly lobbing his own keeper Luke Daniels early in the first half.
Once they went in front, Huddersfield dominated as Daniels did well to save a Josh Koroma shot when the forward was clean through in the 53rd minute.
Middlesbrough struggled in attack throughout, managing only two shots on target.
The loss saw the hosts' torrid recent Championship form continue. Boro have now failed to win any of their past four, losing three games in that stretch.
A win would have seen them return to the top six. Instead they stay just outside the play-offs, two points behind Sheffield United in sixth having played one game fewer.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Daniels
- 2Dijksteel
- 22BambaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCoburnat 55'minutes
- 17McNair
- 35Jones
- 48McGreeBooked at 68mins
- 16Howson
- 7Tavernier
- 27BolaBooked at 70mins
- 18WatmoreSubstituted forConnollyat 78'minutes
- 11SporarSubstituted forBalogunat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lumley
- 3Taylor
- 14Peltier
- 23Léa Siliki
- 26Connolly
- 37Coburn
- 47Balogun
Huddersfield
Formation 5-4-1
- 21Nicholls
- 2Ávila
- 20Turton
- 32Lees
- 23Sarr
- 3ToffoloBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRuffelsat 81'minutes
- 16ThomasSubstituted forKoromaat 45'minutes
- 37RussellBooked at 79mins
- 6Hogg
- 8O'BrienBooked at 76mins
- 9RhodesSubstituted forHighat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Anjorin
- 10Koroma
- 14Ruffels
- 15High
- 18Blackman
- 19Holmes
- 24Sinani
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 24,230
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield Town 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marc Bola (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaiah Jones.
Post update
Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Foul by Marc Bola (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Coburn.
Post update
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott High (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Scott High replaces Jordan Rhodes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Pipa.
Post update
Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Anfernee Dijksteel.
Post update
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Naby Sarr.
Post update
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Post update
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town).
Boro had four huge games & scored no goals & took only one point. No tempo & very predictable. Wilder needs to find better balance between possession & threat as we lack it badly ATM.
From a Manchester City fan.
Surely, Sol has played his last game for Middlesbrough now.
And by being a very old codger, I seem to remember that Huddersfield was strongly supported by former PM Harold Wilson.
If Huddersfield do go up you can guarantee we won't see games as good as this in the prem.
I for one want them to stop in the championship. More evenly matched teams and better around football.