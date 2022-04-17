Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2

Middlesbrough 0-1 Huddersfield: Terriers boost Championship promotion hopes with win

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments51

Jordan Rhodes scored just his second Championship goal this season
Jordan Rhodes scored just his second Championship goal this season in putting Huddersfield 2-0 up

Huddersfield Town moved to within one point of the Championship's automatic promotion places as they dented Middlesbrough's play-off hopes at the Riverside stadium.

Naby Sarr opened the scoring for the visitors just before half-time, nodding home Jordan Rhodes' header across goal following a Sorba Thomas wide free-kick.

And Rhodes rounded off the win against his old club with a composed finished on the counter-attack on the hour mark having been played through by Lewis O'Brien.

Middlesbrough came closest in the 88th minute when Riley McGree struck the underside of the crossbar, but were otherwise toothless in attack.

Huddersfield's win saw them strengthen their third-place position, going just one point behind second-placed Bournemouth.

However the Terriers' chances of going up automatically as part of the Championship's top two remain slim, having played three games more than the Cherries.

Carlos Corberan's side are realistically fighting for a spot in the play-offs with their victory putting them 10 points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh having played two games more.

They had the better of the opening exchanges, with Boro defender Sol Bamba forced into an error, nearly lobbing his own keeper Luke Daniels early in the first half.

Once they went in front, Huddersfield dominated as Daniels did well to save a Josh Koroma shot when the forward was clean through in the 53rd minute.

Middlesbrough struggled in attack throughout, managing only two shots on target.

The loss saw the hosts' torrid recent Championship form continue. Boro have now failed to win any of their past four, losing three games in that stretch.

A win would have seen them return to the top six. Instead they stay just outside the play-offs, two points behind Sheffield United in sixth having played one game fewer.

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Daniels
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 22BambaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCoburnat 55'minutes
  • 17McNair
  • 35Jones
  • 48McGreeBooked at 68mins
  • 16Howson
  • 7Tavernier
  • 27BolaBooked at 70mins
  • 18WatmoreSubstituted forConnollyat 78'minutes
  • 11SporarSubstituted forBalogunat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lumley
  • 3Taylor
  • 14Peltier
  • 23Léa Siliki
  • 26Connolly
  • 37Coburn
  • 47Balogun

Huddersfield

Formation 5-4-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 2Ávila
  • 20Turton
  • 32Lees
  • 23Sarr
  • 3ToffoloBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRuffelsat 81'minutes
  • 16ThomasSubstituted forKoromaat 45'minutes
  • 37RussellBooked at 79mins
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'BrienBooked at 76mins
  • 9RhodesSubstituted forHighat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Anjorin
  • 10Koroma
  • 14Ruffels
  • 15High
  • 18Blackman
  • 19Holmes
  • 24Sinani
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
24,230

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Bola (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaiah Jones.

  4. Post update

    Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marc Bola (Middlesbrough).

  7. Post update

    Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Coburn.

  9. Post update

    Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott High (Huddersfield Town).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Scott High replaces Jordan Rhodes.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Pipa.

  14. Post update

    Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Anfernee Dijksteel.

  15. Post update

    Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Naby Sarr.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Tom Lees.

  19. Post update

    Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by Charlotte Barra, today at 15:11

    The usual Chris Wilder football. Plenty of the ball, no invention, no imagination and no creativity. His sides will only go so far....

  • Comment posted by RedEnvoy, today at 15:10

    Huddersfield very effective, nothing flashy, well organised & good team play.

    Boro had four huge games & scored no goals & took only one point. No tempo & very predictable. Wilder needs to find better balance between possession & threat as we lack it badly ATM.

  • Comment posted by west riding boy, today at 15:08

    Well played Huddersfield Town

  • Comment posted by Emergency cat-flap repairer, today at 15:05

    No point. They'd get regularly pummelled and simply go straight back down.

  • Comment posted by Wonky Owl, today at 15:05

    Huge game in the race for the play offs and only 24,000 there? Sheffield Wednesday took 10k to MK other night in the league below. Need MASSIVE clubs like them back in the premiership not small clubs like these.
    From a Manchester City fan.

    • Reply posted by FrancesFarmer1, today at 15:09

      FrancesFarmer1 replied:
      Wonky Owl? Man City fan? How long have city been linked to such birds? Yet another massive fan living on fantasy island thinking the blue side in Sheffield deserve to be somewhere they don't. If size of support guaranteed anything Wednesday would be in the Second tier along with teams like Huddersfield Town. United the team of Sheffield.

  • Comment posted by FrancesFarmer1, today at 15:04

    Great, great win for Town. Did not make it to the match as the Uk's wonderful privatised train companies once again failed to run a service from Huddersfield to Middlesborough without making a rash of flimsy excuses making it impossible to get there in time. Missed a watching a first win at Boro since 1986. Barring a catastrophe Town should make the play offs.

    • Reply posted by gerrardsawaster, today at 15:07

      gerrardsawaster replied:
      Where you went wrong was probably trying to book a ticket to Middlesborough not Middlesbrough.
      Maybe a private education would have thought you to spell.

  • Comment posted by Stephen , today at 15:01

    Poor old Gibson, its happening again, who will he be suing this time

  • Comment posted by Jim Upton, today at 14:56

    Sol Bamba, lovely guy, but a total liability now. That back pass to the goalkeeper was ridiculous and he was so easily outjumped by Rhodes for the first goal.

    Surely, Sol has played his last game for Middlesbrough now.

  • Comment posted by Albert Adomah, today at 14:55

    I also think that If Huddersfield fail to go up this season they will do nothing next season and for year’s to come….they are punching far above they weight this season tbh.

    • Reply posted by DaveP1982, today at 15:03

      DaveP1982 replied:
      What absolute tosh!

  • Comment posted by Very Old Codger, today at 14:54

    Coventry could do Huddersfield (and themselves) a big favour by beating Bournemouth this afternoon.

    And by being a very old codger, I seem to remember that Huddersfield was strongly supported by former PM Harold Wilson.

  • Comment posted by Leporid, today at 14:54

    Jolly good show HTAFC.

  • Comment posted by Albert Adomah, today at 14:52

    I can’t see boro making the playoffs this season tbh we will have to wait until next season were I think we will go up.

  • Comment posted by swangatron, today at 14:51

    Huddersfield and Luton have to be the favourites to win the playoffs. Team spirit in abundance.

    • Reply posted by None, today at 14:55

      None replied:
      Loo ton bunch of time wasting cheats, huddersfield play within the spirit of the game.

  • Comment posted by Town on tour, today at 14:50

    was always confident we'd win this, but doesn't stop you being a nervous wreck until that final whistle went. Onwards we go...

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 14:49

    Good game.
    If Huddersfield do go up you can guarantee we won't see games as good as this in the prem.
    I for one want them to stop in the championship. More evenly matched teams and better around football.

    • Reply posted by Graeme, today at 14:53

      Graeme replied:
      Better all round football

  • Comment posted by James, today at 14:49

    Who will be Gibsons victims in the legal arena for this failed promotion attempt? 🤔

    • Reply posted by Daz, today at 15:00

      Daz replied:
      Blame Derby again 😜

  • Comment posted by the boring one, today at 14:49

    Great game and result for huddersfield, have to add hope Fernandes is o.k after his little car accident apparently he got out of the car screaming ref! ref! Throw his self on the ground and rolled down the road on to m62 where paramedics found him.

    • Reply posted by geoffinho, today at 15:08

      geoffinho replied:
      I wouldn’t do stand up.

  • Comment posted by UTC, today at 14:47

    Walk in the park for Huddersfield. Middlesbrough are such a pointless club...the empty seats tell us everything about them.

    • Reply posted by DaveP1982, today at 15:05

      DaveP1982 replied:
      Empty seats? Is your ground full every week and if so what ground is it?

  • Comment posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 14:43

    Massive victory.

  • Comment posted by fred, today at 14:43

    A VERY GOOD PERFORMANCE ONLY ONE TEAM GOING TO WIN TODAY WELL DONE TOWN

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham41258895375883
2Bournemouth412112862352775
3Huddersfield4320131058451373
4Luton4319121260471369
5Nottm Forest4019101161372467
6Sheff Utd4218111354431165
7Blackburn431712145345863
8Middlesbrough42189155244863
9Coventry431712145853563
10Millwall431615124641563
11QPR431710165755261
12West Brom421612144741660
13Swansea421611155055-559
14Stoke431610175448658
15Preston421416124447-358
16Blackpool421511164649-356
17Cardiff42148204863-1550
18Hull43139213646-1048
19Bristol City42139205373-2048
20Birmingham431112204565-2045
21Reading43138225179-2841
22Derby431314164248-632
23Peterborough43711253683-4732
24Barnsley42613233160-2931
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport