Jordan Rhodes scored just his second Championship goal this season in putting Huddersfield 2-0 up

Huddersfield Town moved to within one point of the Championship's automatic promotion places as they dented Middlesbrough's play-off hopes at the Riverside stadium.

Naby Sarr opened the scoring for the visitors just before half-time, nodding home Jordan Rhodes' header across goal following a Sorba Thomas wide free-kick.

And Rhodes rounded off the win against his old club with a composed finished on the counter-attack on the hour mark having been played through by Lewis O'Brien.

Middlesbrough came closest in the 88th minute when Riley McGree struck the underside of the crossbar, but were otherwise toothless in attack.

Huddersfield's win saw them strengthen their third-place position, going just one point behind second-placed Bournemouth.

However the Terriers' chances of going up automatically as part of the Championship's top two remain slim, having played three games more than the Cherries.

Carlos Corberan's side are realistically fighting for a spot in the play-offs with their victory putting them 10 points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh having played two games more.

They had the better of the opening exchanges, with Boro defender Sol Bamba forced into an error, nearly lobbing his own keeper Luke Daniels early in the first half.

Once they went in front, Huddersfield dominated as Daniels did well to save a Josh Koroma shot when the forward was clean through in the 53rd minute.

Middlesbrough struggled in attack throughout, managing only two shots on target.

The loss saw the hosts' torrid recent Championship form continue. Boro have now failed to win any of their past four, losing three games in that stretch.

A win would have seen them return to the top six. Instead they stay just outside the play-offs, two points behind Sheffield United in sixth having played one game fewer.