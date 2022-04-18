Close menu
Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley0PeterboroughPeterborough United2

Barnsley 0-2 Peterborough United: Tykes on the brink of Championship relegation

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments20

Barnsley 0-1 Peterborough United: Tykes on the brink of Championship relegation
Jack Marriott has scored eight goals in 27 appearances for Peterborough this season

Peterborough United kept their slim Championship survival hopes alive with a narrow win at Barnsley to all but confirm the Tykes' relegation to League One.

Jack Marriott opened the scoring for Posh at Oakwell, striking home Sammie Szmodics' pass in the 25th minute.

And Frankie Kent rounded off the win for the visitors, nodding in a corner 15 minutes from time.

With 21st-placed Reading drawing 4-4 with Swansea, Peterborough are seven points off safety with three games remaining.

Barnsley stay rooted to the foot of the table and are 11 points off the Royals with four matches left to play.

The Tykes will go down if they fail to beat Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Posh will be relegated if Reading beat Hull City on Saturday or they lose to Nottingham Forest on the same day.

Barnsley were the better side for much of the game with Domingos Quina hitting the crossbar early in the first half and Carlton Morris forcing a fine save from Peterborough keeper David Cornell with a looping header.

But once Posh went in front through top-scorer Marriott they frustrated their opponents with Barnsley limited to half-chances in the second half.

After Kent met Harrison Burrows' corner with a well-placed header to make it 2-0, Morris went close to halving the deficit but his shot was deflected over with Posh goalkeeper Cornell off his line.

Despite both sides avoiding the drop for another week, relegation to the third tier still looks all but certain.

Peterborough manager Grant McCann, speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"It was a good result for us. I don't think it was the best of games to be honest, it was a scrappy, tense affair.

"But I'm really pleased with our lads, we dug in, stayed strong and were made to defend. And when we needed to be clinical we were.

"The boys have put an unbelievable shift in over the last nine games. I'm pleased with the reaction the players have given me.

"All we can do is focus on us. If we somehow stay up then great. If we don't we'll have a plan and try and put a squad together to try and win the league."

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield:

"The performance was okay, in terms of creating chances and being the better team, we were. But in the end football is about the result. They were calm in front of goal and we weren't.

"We created enough chances to score two or three goals. We could have won anyway, even with them being efficient up front.

"We're all very disappointed, it's really quiet in the dressing room too.

"As long as there's a chance [to stay up], there is hope. We're still going to give it a shot."

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 7Brittain
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 26VitaSubstituted forWoodrowat 45'minutes
  • 21PalmerBooked at 59minsSubstituted forWolfeat 75'minutes
  • 17Gomes
  • 4StylesSubstituted forAdeboyejoat 80'minutes
  • 27Bassi
  • 28Quina
  • 14Morris

Substitutes

  • 9Woodrow
  • 11Leya Iseka
  • 13Jinadu
  • 15Moon
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 33Wolfe

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Cornell
  • 12Knight
  • 2Edwards
  • 6Kent
  • 23WardSubstituted forPokuat 45'minutesBooked at 52mins
  • 8Taylor
  • 42Fuchs
  • 16Burrows
  • 7Szmodics
  • 9Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forRandallat 80'minutes
  • 14MarriottBooked at 60minsSubstituted forJonesat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beevers
  • 10Brown
  • 15Poku
  • 17Jones
  • 24Mumba
  • 26Randall
  • 28Blackmore
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
12,197

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnsley 0, Peterborough United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Peterborough United 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Ronnie Edwards.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Domingos Quina (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Amine Bassi.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Claudio Gomes (Barnsley).

  6. Post update

    Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Kitching (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Brittain with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Ronnie Edwards.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Kitching (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harrison Burrows following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Peterborough United. Joel Randall tries a through ball, but Ricky-Jade Jones is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Jack Walton (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by David Cornell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlton Morris (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Domingos Quina (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterborough United. Joel Randall replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Victor Adeboyejo replaces Callum Styles.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Sir Doog, today at 18:04

    Imagine potentially finishing lower than other teams with points deductions, two seasons after they criticised another team who were in administration.!!

  • Comment posted by 007PUFC, today at 17:59

    Still can't help but think that had we been playing like this earlier in the season we'd have a chance. We have to win our remaining games and have Reading get no more than a point, which I can't see happening either way. But at long last we are kicking and fighting.

  • Comment posted by RaggedTrouseredPhil, today at 17:50

    Oh dear, nevermind... It's what you call karma.

    Maybe if Reading had had a proper points deduction they'd still be in with shout. Surely there's an appeals panel they can attend and fix in their favour?

    • Reply posted by obby more, today at 17:59

      obby more replied:
      RTG .. fellow tics fan .. ' karma' at its best .....ha ha ha ha .. hopefully further relegation next season too..and if they are stuck for an owner .. Dr Stanley is free .. boot 'ont t'other foot 'an 'all that ..ha ha ha ha ha !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 17:48

    Just in case my previous post does not pass muster I said it is a bad day for Yorkshire foootball in general when one of our number is in trouble and goes down. There is however the prospect of possible local derbies v Rotherham to look forward to though.
    Can’t see anything contentious in that.

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 17:43

    This is bad news for Yorkshire football generally, and Barnsley in particular. Despite differences in loyalty amongst our local clubs it is never nice to see a local club in dire straits and be in trouble in their respective leagues.
    Mind you the prospects of a local derby against Rotherham next season will give Barnsley supporters something to look forward to.

    • Reply posted by obby more, today at 17:52

      obby more replied:
      ???? Rotherham are going up !!!

  • Comment posted by ArthurLee, today at 17:42

    Up the POSH!

  • Comment posted by gareth, today at 17:32

    Oh dear. Sorry for Barnsley. Not sure where it all went wrong this season

    • Reply posted by obby more, today at 17:50

      obby more replied:
      Not enough points deductions for enough of the other teams.. waited for this ' karma ' .. from your favourite Lancashire Club ..xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx..remeber the 12 points you gloated about ????????

  • Comment posted by mamawolfy, today at 17:29

    If it's any consolation I had my best burger king in Barnsley 👍

  • Comment posted by hannah posh, today at 17:28

    Jeez posh that was lucky. Let's see if the results go our way in the coming weeks.

    • Reply posted by Romsey, today at 17:34

      Romsey replied:
      No chance!!!! See you at The Abbey next season

  • Comment posted by jaejay, today at 17:25

    As a "Blue Nose". Thank you. Well done Peterborough for your victory to-day. best of luck with your final three matches.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 17:25

    Anyone who loses at home to a pub team deserves to go down with them

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 17:24

    Just when you thought the Posh had a chance , Reading go and do that .

    • Reply posted by EspieJaz, today at 17:48

      EspieJaz replied:
      Draw or lose that Reading match result didn't matter either way. If reading had won, Posh were relegated, so we live on until the next match.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:23

    Posh live for another day. Just !

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham41258895375883
2Bournemouth412211865353077
3Huddersfield4320131058451373
4Luton4320111261471471
5Nottm Forest4019101161372467
6Sheff Utd4318121354431166
7Millwall431714124842665
8Blackburn431712145345863
9Middlesbrough42189155244863
10QPR43189165855363
11Coventry431711155856262
12West Brom421612144741660
13Swansea421611155358-559
14Stoke431610175448658
15Preston421416124447-358
16Blackpool421511165150156
17Cardiff42147214864-1649
18Bristol City431310205373-2049
19Hull43138223748-1147
20Birmingham431112204670-2445
21Reading43138225482-2841
22Peterborough43810253883-4534
23Derby431313174249-731
24Barnsley42612243162-3130
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport