Barnsley v Peterborough United

BarnsleyBarnsley15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|41
|25
|8
|8
|95
|37
|58
|83
|2
|Bournemouth
|40
|21
|11
|8
|62
|35
|27
|74
|3
|Huddersfield
|43
|19
|14
|10
|56
|45
|11
|71
|4
|Luton
|42
|19
|11
|12
|60
|47
|13
|68
|5
|Nottm Forest
|40
|19
|10
|11
|61
|37
|24
|67
|6
|Sheff Utd
|42
|18
|11
|13
|54
|43
|11
|65
|7
|Middlesbrough
|42
|18
|10
|14
|52
|42
|10
|64
|8
|Blackburn
|42
|17
|12
|13
|53
|44
|9
|63
|9
|Coventry
|42
|17
|11
|14
|58
|53
|5
|62
|10
|Millwall
|42
|16
|14
|12
|46
|41
|5
|62
|11
|West Brom
|42
|16
|12
|14
|47
|41
|6
|60
|12
|QPR
|42
|17
|9
|16
|57
|55
|2
|60
|13
|Preston
|42
|14
|16
|12
|44
|47
|-3
|58
|14
|Swansea
|41
|16
|10
|15
|49
|54
|-5
|58
|15
|Stoke
|42
|15
|10
|17
|53
|48
|5
|55
|16
|Blackpool
|41
|14
|11
|16
|45
|49
|-4
|53
|17
|Cardiff
|41
|14
|7
|20
|48
|63
|-15
|49
|18
|Bristol City
|42
|13
|9
|20
|53
|73
|-20
|48
|19
|Hull
|42
|13
|8
|21
|36
|46
|-10
|47
|20
|Birmingham
|42
|11
|12
|19
|45
|64
|-19
|45
|21
|Reading
|42
|13
|7
|22
|50
|78
|-28
|40
|22
|Derby
|42
|13
|13
|16
|42
|48
|-6
|31
|23
|Peterborough
|42
|7
|10
|25
|36
|83
|-47
|31
|24
|Barnsley
|41
|6
|12
|23
|31
|60
|-29
|30
