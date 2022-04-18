Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers1DerbyDerby County0

QPR 1-0 Derby County: Rams relegated to League One

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Luke Amos celebrates his goal for QPR
Luke Amos' winner against Derby was his sixth goal of the season

Derby County have been relegated from the Championship after suffering a dramatic late defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

Luke Amos' 88th-minute winner for QPR, coupled with Reading's remarkable 4-4 draw against Swansea, consigned Wayne Rooney's beleaguered Rams to the drop to League One.

Relegation with three games to go means Derby will play in England's third tier for the first time since 1986.

Their fight for survival, in a campaign crippled by a 21-point deduction, could only have been prolonged if they equalled or bettered Reading's result.

When Amos coolly slipped the ball past goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, their hopes of staying up had taken a major blow but were not over.

However, Tom McIntyre's 95th-minute leveller for the Royals ended what dim hopes the Rams had left.

Even then, Tom Lawrence was sent off for a second yellow card for a foul on Charlie Austin to compound Derby's misery.

QPR ended a seven-match winless run to move up to 10th in the table and to within two points of the top six, although sixth-placed Sheffield United could increase that gap if they beat Bristol City later on Monday.

In a nervy first half of the high-stakes game in west London, Amos had an early goal ruled out for offside while Luke Plange skimmed Derby's best chance off the top off the crossbar with a header.

A crucial block from Derby full-back Nathan Byrne to foil Lyndon Dykes after the half-hour mark summed up the steadfast determination Rooney's Rams have played with throughout a fraught campaign.

If not for the 21-point deduction this season, for entering administration and breaching the EFL's financial regulations, Derby would be 17th in the table and almost as close to the play-off places as the relegation spots.

Allsop made two crucial second-half saves, denying Ilias Chair and Dykes, but Amos finished a quick counter attack with two minutes left to break Derby's resistance and ultimately shatter what hopes they had of avoiding the drop.

Five players with deals for next season & 208 days in administration

Derby's spirited attempt to stay in the Championship is over, but the protracted efforts to sell the club are ongoing.

US businessman Chris Kirchner was confirmed as the preferred bidder to buy the club earlier this month, but while the sale continues it means Derby remain in administration - having been placed there by former owner Mel Morris 208 days ago.

With just five players contracted to the club for next season and the club under a transfer embargo, rebuilding the East Midlands club in League One will present significant challengers for whoever is involved.

Rooney's future with the Rams is also uncertain, with the 36-year-old linked with the vacant job at Premier League side Burnley. Earlier this season he rejected an approach from boyhood club Everton to speak to them about taking charge at Goodison Park.

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 29Westwood
  • 22OdubajoSubstituted forKakayat 58'minutes
  • 28Sanderson
  • 20Dunne
  • 16McCallum
  • 17DozzellBooked at 59minsSubstituted forJohansenat 75'minutes
  • 15FieldBooked at 72mins
  • 8Amos
  • 10Chair
  • 14ThomasSubstituted forAustinat 71'minutes
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 7Johansen
  • 11Austin
  • 12Ball
  • 19Gray
  • 37Adomah
  • 38Mahoney

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Allsop
  • 2Byrne
  • 33Davies
  • 41Cashin
  • 26BuchananSubstituted forCybulskiat 85'minutes
  • 5BielikSubstituted forMorrisonat 64'minutes
  • 42Thompson
  • 32Ebiowei
  • 10LawrenceBooked at 90mins
  • 38KnightSubstituted forSibleyat 75'minutes
  • 48Plange

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 11Morrison
  • 16Stearman
  • 17Sibley
  • 21Roos
  • 35Watson
  • 49Cybulski
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
15,298

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Derby County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Derby County 0.

  3. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Tom Lawrence (Derby County) for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).

  5. Post update

    Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bartosz Cybulski (Derby County) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sam McCallum (Queens Park Rangers).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Derby County 0. Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

  12. Post update

    Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sam McCallum (Queens Park Rangers).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Bartosz Cybulski replaces Lee Buchanan.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.

  16. Post update

    Ravel Morrison (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ravel Morrison.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nathan Byrne (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei.

Comments

Join the conversation

253 comments

  • Comment posted by Alastair, today at 17:29

    The Financial cheating has caught up with itself, sad for the loyal support but once again its an example of mismanagement in ownership harming a club.

    • Reply posted by Da, today at 17:44

      Da replied:
      Justice has been served up good and proper! 😉👋

  • Comment posted by Mallard, today at 17:25

    Derby vs Burton Albion will be the new grudge match.

    • Reply posted by fusion777, today at 17:35

      fusion777 replied:
      Mansfield

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:22

    As a Birmingham fan, at least Derby kept right on to the end of the road. You put our club to shame, and I am very sorry to see you relegated. I wish we had a tenth of the fight you guys have had all season (look at our PATHETIC result today), because we have only been saved by your points deduction. I hope you can recover and come swiftly back up next season.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 17:25

      Jimmy replied:
      Fair play - honest people brummies or City anyway - take care 👍🙌🐏

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 17:26

    If Derby's takeover does not meet the key EFL requirement, of paying unsecured creditors 25p in a pound, the stricken Championship club risks being hit with another hefty points deduction - which could be up to 15 - next season.
    It can only get better.Relegation this season.More points deduction next season?

    • Reply posted by Bill, today at 17:30

      Bill replied:
      Shame that the (ex) players for the last 2 years do not put up 75p in the pound of their wages to cover the debts to small suppliers across the City.

      Players walk off with the cash
      Suppliers get peanuts - and even then maybe spread over 3 years - and assuming Derby do not go bust again in that time.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:26

    Rooney was not my favourite player, but has shown reals guts sticking with us.
    Would not be surprised if he moves on now, especially if we get another deduction.
    But he has shown loyalty and it will help him in his future career.

    If he stays, then even more kudos to the man.

    • Reply posted by aj, today at 17:33

      aj replied:
      Would you not have finished 17th without the deduction? Hardly a great reference for Rooney surely?

  • Comment posted by Derek, today at 17:27

    At least Detby will be playing Forest next season

    FOREST GREEN ROVERS 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Andrew D, today at 17:31

      Andrew D replied:
      It will be nice to visit a bigger club… 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by jay1989, today at 17:24

    Wayne Rooney, the future Manchester United manager!!!!

    🤣🤣🤣🤪🤪🤪

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 17:27

      Jimmy replied:
      It's looking good for him.

  • Comment posted by mamawolfy, today at 17:22

    Good riddance direby, should have been treated the same as bury FC, so consider yourselves lucky, bye bye

  • Comment posted by chapper1, today at 17:34

    Derby County?
    I thought their name was Wayne Rooney's Derby County?
    Did I miss something?

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 17:35

    At least Derby's cheating owner has got his just desserts, albeit a season later than it should have been inflicted by the football authorities if they had any level of consistency when penalizing dodgy dealings by football club owners

  • Comment posted by mikkh, today at 17:28

    Tough to get straight back, just look at Sunderland on their fourth season down there and maybe going to blow it again.

    • Reply posted by IJB, today at 17:31

      IJB replied:
      We can only hope so

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 17:26

    Too many idiots running clubs. Fans always come second. Valiant effort throughout the season by the players, promotion at the first attempt

  • Comment posted by rustyshackleford, today at 17:36

    Good riddance, Derby's "bleating" about Spygate, karma 👍

    • Reply posted by David Lockwood, today at 17:38

      David Lockwood replied:
      Correct!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Daniel , today at 17:29

    Hahaha got what you deserve

    • Reply posted by Ramfan, today at 17:33

      Ramfan replied:
      I expect you're disappointed that Reading aren't going down after they were punished as well.

  • Comment posted by columbo is a cov fan, today at 17:34

    About time good riddance .

  • Comment posted by spenlandia, today at 17:22

    Derby would still be 17th if add back 21 points, Rooney is overrated

    • Reply posted by JohnnyD, today at 17:27

      JohnnyD replied:
      Your comment doesn't take into account the embargo on renewing contracts, not being able to sign players, retain players etc. That was a huge barrier to survival and progression so harsh comment on Rooney. Did well given the circumstances.

  • Comment posted by Heathcliff82, today at 17:22

    Goodbye and good riddance, cheats. Enjoy your strings because - make no mistake - you're on them now.

    • Reply posted by Nicholas, today at 17:27

      Nicholas replied:
      You're no football fan.

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 17:31

    I blame Frank Lampard.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 17:33

      Jimmy replied:
      Frank Lampard and his ethics.

  • Comment posted by LudlowLion, today at 17:45

    Hopefully Wycombe are one of the teams to replace Derby, its them and their fans I feel sorry for, the shenanigans of Derby deprived them of another season in the Championship.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:49

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      As a Derby fan I really hope that Wycombe can make it too. For their sake firstly.

      I also would not particularly want to play a team with a grudge next year!

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 17:23

    Man city deducted points next?

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 17:28

      Andy replied:
      They have better lawyers mate

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham41258895375883
2Bournemouth412211865353077
3Huddersfield4320131058451373
4Luton4320111261471471
5Nottm Forest4019101161372467
6Sheff Utd4318121354431166
7Millwall431714124842665
8Blackburn431712145345863
9Middlesbrough42189155244863
10QPR43189165855363
11Coventry431711155856262
12West Brom421612144741660
13Swansea421611155358-559
14Stoke431610175448658
15Preston421416124447-358
16Blackpool421511165150156
17Cardiff42147214864-1649
18Bristol City431310205373-2049
19Hull43138223748-1147
20Birmingham431112204670-2445
21Reading43138225482-2841
22Peterborough43810253883-4534
23Derby431313174249-731
24Barnsley42612243162-3130
View full Championship table

