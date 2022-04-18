Last updated on .From the section Championship

Dominic Solanke's second goal was perfectly placed into the far corner

Dominic Solanke scored twice as a clinical Bournemouth beat play-off chasing Coventry to strengthen their grip on second place in the Championship.

The Cherries had failed to win or score in their past three games but showed a ruthless edge to overcome their recent wobble and stay in prime position to claim automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The visitors led when Jamal Lowe adjusted brilliantly to power in a header off the underside of the bar, from an Adam Smith cross which was slightly behind him, with Solanke making it 2-0 with a deflected shot which wrongfooted Sky Blues keeper Simon Moore.

Bournemouth maintained a tactically-astute, counter-attacking style after the break and snatched a third thanks to a precise low finish from former Liverpool striker Solanke, his 27th league goal of the season.

The result leaves Scott Parker's side four points ahead of third-placed Huddersfield, who have played two matches more and have only three games to play, while Nottingham Forest are 10 points adrift with a game in hand on the Cherries.

Coventry, meanwhile, remain three points from the final play-off spot before Sheffield United's trip to Bristol City but drop to 11th and are running out of matches to climb into the top six.

It was a smash and grab first half for Bournemouth, who scored from all their three shots on target in the game, with Mark Travers saving well from Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O'Hare to keep the dominant home side out.

Bournemouth pragmatically switched to five at the back after the break and took the wind out of Sky Blues' sails with the third goal, and once-capped England man Solanke missed the chance to seal a hat-trick late on as he shot over when through on goal.

Martyn Waghorn went closest for Coventry after the break, his half-volley excellently stopped by Travers, but it is now just one win in six home games for Mark Robins' side.