CoventryCoventry City0BournemouthAFC Bournemouth3

Coventry City 0-3 Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke double helps Cherries win

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Dominic Solanke scores
Dominic Solanke's second goal was perfectly placed into the far corner

Dominic Solanke scored twice as a clinical Bournemouth beat play-off chasing Coventry to strengthen their grip on second place in the Championship.

The Cherries had failed to win or score in their past three games but showed a ruthless edge to overcome their recent wobble and stay in prime position to claim automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The visitors led when Jamal Lowe adjusted brilliantly to power in a header off the underside of the bar, from an Adam Smith cross which was slightly behind him, with Solanke making it 2-0 with a deflected shot which wrongfooted Sky Blues keeper Simon Moore.

Bournemouth maintained a tactically-astute, counter-attacking style after the break and snatched a third thanks to a precise low finish from former Liverpool striker Solanke, his 27th league goal of the season.

The result leaves Scott Parker's side four points ahead of third-placed Huddersfield, who have played two matches more and have only three games to play, while Nottingham Forest are 10 points adrift with a game in hand on the Cherries.

Coventry, meanwhile, remain three points from the final play-off spot before Sheffield United's trip to Bristol City but drop to 11th and are running out of matches to climb into the top six.

It was a smash and grab first half for Bournemouth, who scored from all their three shots on target in the game, with Mark Travers saving well from Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O'Hare to keep the dominant home side out.

Bournemouth pragmatically switched to five at the back after the break and took the wind out of Sky Blues' sails with the third goal, and once-capped England man Solanke missed the chance to seal a hat-trick late on as he shot over when through on goal.

Martyn Waghorn went closest for Coventry after the break, his half-volley excellently stopped by Travers, but it is now just one win in six home games for Mark Robins' side.

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Moore
  • 4Rose
  • 15Hyam
  • 27BidwellSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 62'minutes
  • 20Kane
  • 8AllenSubstituted forWaghornat 62'minutes
  • 14Sheaf
  • 38HamerSubstituted forKellyat 76'minutes
  • 18Maatsen
  • 10O'Hare
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 5McFadzean
  • 6Kelly
  • 7Jones
  • 9Waghorn
  • 13Wilson
  • 30Tavares
  • 36Howley

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 42Travers
  • 3LairdSubstituted forMephamat 64'minutes
  • 2Phillips
  • 5Kelly
  • 15A Smith
  • 8Lerma
  • 4L CookSubstituted forPearsonat 84'minutes
  • 10Christie
  • 18LoweSubstituted forBillingat 58'minutes
  • 32Anthony
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 6Mepham
  • 12Brady
  • 14Cantwell
  • 22Pearson
  • 29Billing
  • 37Dembélé
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
24,492

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Coventry City 0, Bournemouth 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Bournemouth 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

  4. Post update

    Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).

  7. Post update

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).

  9. Post update

    Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma following a fast break.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Lewis Cook.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).

  13. Post update

    Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Coventry City. Liam Kelly tries a through ball, but Michael Rose is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Adam Smith.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Mark Travers.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ian Maatsen (Coventry City).

  20. Post update

    Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Comment posted by kierakai, today at 18:06

    We (cov) have had a great season, but we’ve never been great in defence, if we had been more solid there, I’m sure we would have definitely been in the top six,let’s do it next season.PUSB

  • Comment posted by Tpbw123, today at 18:00

    On our way home from the game. Happy with the result but Coventry will feel aggrieved as it was very much smash and grab in the first half. Second half the Cherries had more control and the third goal knocked the stuffing out of the home side. Not our best performance but all about results at this stage of the season

  • Comment posted by nigel, today at 17:59

    I don’t think, on the balance of play, it was a 0:3 game. City had the best first half and, true to form, a couple of defensive errors gifted the Cherries a brace. Second half Sky Blues weren’t really on it - B’mouth closing down well, bossing the middle and relying on the quick counter - perfect game management. So, we’ll done to them and their supporters. Good season for the Sky Blues overall.

  • Comment posted by frazer, today at 17:55

    Well played Bournemouth - and good luck next season
    Coventry just ran out of steam today - but so proud to be a sky blue - excellent season
    Mark Robins - superb manager with no budget to play with - please dont desert us yet - as I’m sure better financed teams will start looking your way after what you have done in the last 4 years #PUSB

    • Reply posted by __, today at 18:01

      __ replied:
      And best of luck to Cov from a former student there. Hope you get your new ground.

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 17:45

    2,500 fans sold out allocation, quite incredible support. To think Cov win the FA Cup in the 80s and Bournemouth are now the wealthier bigger club ... how the tables have turned... permanently.

    • Reply posted by nosher, today at 17:49

      nosher replied:
      Sad to think we'll play again after one season

  • Comment posted by Ben Zona, today at 17:43

    Bournemouth Haters Bingo: parachute, tinpot, cheque book, Howe, Russian, wealthy backers, small, yo yo. Give it a rest...

    • Reply posted by __, today at 17:45

      __ replied:
      Old People. Tiny Ground. Parkerball. ......BINGO!!!!

  • Comment posted by columbo is a cov fan, today at 17:36

    2000 odd away fans for a team getting promoted ? Tinpot club with wealthy backers . Yawn

    • Reply posted by Comeinthewatersfine, today at 17:39

      Comeinthewatersfine replied:
      That was our full allocation, your club should have given us more.
      You can tell from the comments that the school holidays are still on.

  • Comment posted by ellie, today at 17:30

    Money on the pitch clearly on show today, 3-0 does not flatter them. Bournemouth fans in great voice, though the numbers were very disappointing for a team on the verge of promotion.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 17:37

      Rob replied:
      thats 25% of our home support!

  • Comment posted by billbo, today at 17:29

    It will be absolutely fantastic having 3 south coast teams in the EPL
    Brighton and Saints will not go down and it's looking good for Cherries
    We all remember the great great results against English giants Liverpool and Chelsea

    • Reply posted by __, today at 17:42

      __ replied:
      Three South Coast teams?

      Southampton is up a river miles from the coast, and Brighton is just a linear gravel pit.

  • Comment posted by SJW, today at 17:28

    City by far the better side in the first half. Should have been 2-0 up rather than 2-0 down. Couldn't respond in the 2nd and Bournemouth managed the rest of the game with ease. One of those days when your lucks not in. Decent little club Bournemouth, best of luck in the prem.

  • Comment posted by Winter Wonderland, today at 17:27

    Bloody EFL, making the Sky Blues play games at home! How are we expected to make the play offs???

  • Comment posted by Tottenham Hotspur Official, today at 17:26

    Coventry were better but need to take their chances if they want a play off push.

  • Comment posted by MonteKristo, today at 17:25

    Cover fan here. Unlucky in the first half, should've had a goal on the board but well done Bournemouth. Although Fulham are the best equipped to deal with the Premiership I think the cherries deserve second place.

  • Comment posted by Mercury_22, today at 17:23

    "ease past" ?
    Yes Bournemouth were more clinical but Coventry were overall the better side and particularly in the first half dictated the game. Just cos it's a 3-0 scoreline doesn't automatically mean it's easy.

    • Reply posted by thef1pumphouse, today at 17:45

      thef1pumphouse replied:
      The better side always wins by scoring goals!

  • Comment posted by mamawolfy, today at 17:20

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 17:23

      fdbjwtnb replied:
      Don't understand that.But Good luck in the Prem

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 17:20

    Great result today, well done 🍒

    • Reply posted by thef1pumphouse, today at 17:45

      thef1pumphouse replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 17:20

    Unlucky Sky Blue's. We played good football and were ahead in all the stats.Good luck to Bournemouth in the Premier

    • Reply posted by EAT MORE BACON, today at 17:30

      EAT MORE BACON replied:
      "were ahead in all the stats"

      Bar 1, the most important one ;-)

  • Comment posted by nonno, today at 17:17

    Well done Afcb. What a contrast to Friday’s game against Boro. Up the mighty cherries

  • Comment posted by EAT MORE BACON, today at 17:16

    2-0 at half time, not sure how that happened as Coventry were the far better side.

    However, the 2nd half Cov had very little to offer and AFCB were just passing for fun in the sun, just like at Udders and could have easily had a couple more.
    Solanke should have scored his hat-trick.

    The fans can taste it, the players can taste it, EPL is getting closer and closer.

    UTCIAD !

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 17:15

    I wonder how many Bournemouth haters will come on today and also moan about the parachute payments to what Bournemouth have received when they got relegated from the premiership but it's money well spent if it gets them promoted again this season 🍒🍒🍒

    • Reply posted by __, today at 17:18

      __ replied:
      Made an operating profit last year from sales of Ramsdale, Ake, King etc.

      But don't let facts get in the way.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham41258895375883
2Bournemouth412211865353077
3Huddersfield4320131058451373
4Luton4320111261471471
5Nottm Forest4019101161372467
6Sheff Utd4318121354431166
7Millwall431714124842665
8Blackburn431712145345863
9Middlesbrough42189155244863
10QPR43189165855363
11Coventry431711155856262
12West Brom421612144741660
13Swansea421611155358-559
14Stoke431610175448658
15Preston421416124447-358
16Blackpool421511165150156
17Cardiff42147214864-1649
18Bristol City431310205373-2049
19Hull43138223748-1147
20Birmingham431112204670-2445
21Reading43138225482-2841
22Peterborough43810253883-4534
23Derby431313174249-731
24Barnsley42612243162-3130
View full Championship table

