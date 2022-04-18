Match ends, Coventry City 0, Bournemouth 3.
Dominic Solanke scored twice as a clinical Bournemouth beat play-off chasing Coventry to strengthen their grip on second place in the Championship.
The Cherries had failed to win or score in their past three games but showed a ruthless edge to overcome their recent wobble and stay in prime position to claim automatic promotion to the Premier League.
The visitors led when Jamal Lowe adjusted brilliantly to power in a header off the underside of the bar, from an Adam Smith cross which was slightly behind him, with Solanke making it 2-0 with a deflected shot which wrongfooted Sky Blues keeper Simon Moore.
Bournemouth maintained a tactically-astute, counter-attacking style after the break and snatched a third thanks to a precise low finish from former Liverpool striker Solanke, his 27th league goal of the season.
The result leaves Scott Parker's side four points ahead of third-placed Huddersfield, who have played two matches more and have only three games to play, while Nottingham Forest are 10 points adrift with a game in hand on the Cherries.
Coventry, meanwhile, remain three points from the final play-off spot before Sheffield United's trip to Bristol City but drop to 11th and are running out of matches to climb into the top six.
It was a smash and grab first half for Bournemouth, who scored from all their three shots on target in the game, with Mark Travers saving well from Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O'Hare to keep the dominant home side out.
Bournemouth pragmatically switched to five at the back after the break and took the wind out of Sky Blues' sails with the third goal, and once-capped England man Solanke missed the chance to seal a hat-trick late on as he shot over when through on goal.
Martyn Waghorn went closest for Coventry after the break, his half-volley excellently stopped by Travers, but it is now just one win in six home games for Mark Robins' side.
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Moore
- 4Rose
- 15Hyam
- 27BidwellSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 62'minutes
- 20Kane
- 8AllenSubstituted forWaghornat 62'minutes
- 14Sheaf
- 38HamerSubstituted forKellyat 76'minutes
- 18Maatsen
- 10O'Hare
- 17Gyökeres
Substitutes
- 5McFadzean
- 6Kelly
- 7Jones
- 9Waghorn
- 13Wilson
- 30Tavares
- 36Howley
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 42Travers
- 3LairdSubstituted forMephamat 64'minutes
- 2Phillips
- 5Kelly
- 15A Smith
- 8Lerma
- 4L CookSubstituted forPearsonat 84'minutes
- 10Christie
- 18LoweSubstituted forBillingat 58'minutes
- 32Anthony
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 1Woodman
- 6Mepham
- 12Brady
- 14Cantwell
- 22Pearson
- 29Billing
- 37Dembélé
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 24,492
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Bournemouth 3.
Post update
Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).
Post update
Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
Post update
Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Post update
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).
Post update
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Lewis Cook.
Post update
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).
Post update
Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Coventry City. Liam Kelly tries a through ball, but Michael Rose is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Adam Smith.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Mark Travers.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
Post update
Foul by Ian Maatsen (Coventry City).
Post update
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Coventry just ran out of steam today - but so proud to be a sky blue - excellent season
Mark Robins - superb manager with no budget to play with - please dont desert us yet - as I’m sure better financed teams will start looking your way after what you have done in the last 4 years #PUSB
Brighton and Saints will not go down and it's looking good for Cherries
We all remember the great great results against English giants Liverpool and Chelsea
Yes Bournemouth were more clinical but Coventry were overall the better side and particularly in the first half dictated the game. Just cos it's a 3-0 scoreline doesn't automatically mean it's easy.
However, the 2nd half Cov had very little to offer and AFCB were just passing for fun in the sun, just like at Udders and could have easily had a couple more.
Solanke should have scored his hat-trick.
The fans can taste it, the players can taste it, EPL is getting closer and closer.
UTCIAD !