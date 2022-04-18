Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading4SwanseaSwansea City4

Reading 4-4 Swansea City: Incredible Royals comeback relegates Derby

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments38

Joel Piroe
Reading have lost only one of their last eight league games on Easter Monday

Reading produced an incredible comeback from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with Swansea City and relegate Derby County.

A frenetic start saw Lucas Joao put the hosts ahead with a contentious penalty, before Hannes Wolf fired home to level and Joel Piroe curled home beautifully.

Piroe added his second with a penalty and Michael Obafemi grabbed a fourth goal as Swansea were cruising.

Tom Ince's volley and a second for Joao made it 4-3, before Tom McIntyre scored deep into stoppage time.

The thrilling draw in one of the most entertaining games of the campaign relegates Derby County after their defeat to Queens Park Rangers, as well as putting both Barnsley and Peterborough United on the brink of going down.

Reading came into the contest looking to confirm their Championship status after the boost of their dramatic 2-1 win at promotion-chasing Sheffield United on Good Friday, which saw them remain in 21st but with a seven-point cushion above the bottom three.

Royals boss Paul Ince made two changes from the side that earned that shock win at Bramall Lane, with Tom Dele-Bashiru and Junior Hoilett replacing Tom Holmes and Ovie Ejaria.

Swansea boss Russell Martin made one change from the Swans' 1-1 draw with Barnsley, Flynn Downes replacing Jay Fulton and almost making an immediate impact on his return.

However, Swans were a goal down before that, with Piroe adjudged - by the assistant referee who flagged instantly - to have fouled Josh Laurent, allowing Joao to score his ninth goal of the season from the spot.

The visitors shrugged off that disappointment, with Downes' fine run and pass creating space for Wolf, who curled the ball into the top corner of the net expertly.

If that goal was good, Swansea's second was even better as Piroe made amends for conceding a penalty as he curled home beautifully from outside the penalty area to score.

Swansea enjoyed a good period of controlled possession after they went ahead - and Wolf might have scored his second but hit the side-netting.

But Reading emerged more as the first half wore on and were unlucky not to level on 37 minutes when Hoilett's ambitious effort rattled the crossbar.

Hoilett, however, was then involved in an incident in the other penalty box as he barged into Obafemi in stoppage time, with referee Kevin Friend pointing to the spot for the second time, allowing Piroe to score his 20th league goal of the season as he found the bottom corner.

The third goal gave Reading a lot to do to rescue even a point, but Ince blazed over the bar just before the hour and moments later it was 4-1 as Piroe found Obafemi unmarked and he fired home, unchallenged.

Reading responded quickly and scored a second on 62 minutes when Ince volleyed home after Hoilett's delightful cross, and a real grandstand finish was ensured when Joao scored his second from close range as Swansea failed to clear.

The contest was increasingly end-to-end and Obafemi was within inches of making it 5-3 to Swansea, but he prodded wide after Wolf's cross, while Wolf shot over as Reading committed more and more players forward.

Swansea sub Olivier Ntcham hit the post in added on time and that miss proved to be massive when McIntyre popped up in the fifth minute of stoppage time, smashing home an unlikely equaliser and prompting wild Reading celebrations.

Swansea are 13th after the draw with their tiny play-off hopes now surely ended.

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Nyland
  • 17Yiadom
  • 4MorrisonBooked at 68mins
  • 5McIntyre
  • 21Baba
  • 9InceBooked at 20mins
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 23HoilettSubstituted forMeiteat 84'minutes
  • 28Laurent
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 7Halilovic
  • 11Meite
  • 12Thomas
  • 22Southwood
  • 30Azeez
  • 33Barker
  • 35Ehibhationham

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 33Fisher
  • 5Cabango
  • 26Naughton
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 23ChristieBooked at 55mins
  • 8Grimes
  • 4DownesBooked at 41minsSubstituted forFultonat 65'minutes
  • 13Wolf
  • 17PiroeSubstituted forManningat 83'minutes
  • 12PatersonSubstituted forNtchamat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9ObafemiBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Manning
  • 6Fulton
  • 7Smith
  • 10Ntcham
  • 14Joseph
  • 18Hamer
  • 45Congreve
Referee:
Kevin Friend

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading 4, Swansea City 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading 4, Swansea City 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Reading 4, Swansea City 4. Tom McIntyre (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas João with a headed pass.

  4. Booking

    Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Michael Obafemi (Swansea City).

  6. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ørjan Nyland.

  8. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Laurent (Reading).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.

  11. Booking

    Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Olivier Ntcham tries a through ball, but Hannes Wolf is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.

  14. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Yakou Meite (Reading).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Yakou Meite replaces Junior Hoilett.

  17. Post update

    Hannes Wolf (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tom Ince (Reading).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).

  20. Post update

    Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by royalboy, today at 18:15

    Wow football some people left at 4-1 and to be honest I don’t blame them were second best and didn’t look like scoring. Even at 4-3 I couldn’t see us scoring. Then bang 4-4 that’s why you just have to love this game.

  • Comment posted by Just_an_opinion, today at 18:09

    Why does he always sub Piroe after scoring 2 goals.Give him chance of hat trick. He does this every time Piroe scores 2.The same happens with Obafemi he scored a couple of braces but then subbed and not get a chance of a hat trick as well
    RM don’t want promotion.He content to use Swans as a test bed for his style before he moves on, as he will !
    We could easily have got into playoffs.Shame on him!

  • Comment posted by Raf , today at 18:05

    As a Posh supporter, I sincerely hope that Reading lose their remaining games, and we win all of ours.

    • Reply posted by Gary, today at 18:09

      Gary replied:
      Keep dreaming not going to happen

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 18:02

    Well from 4-1 up that is a disappointing result, still well played Reading. It is what we did at Luton earlier in the season.

  • Comment posted by Kobra Kev, today at 18:02

    Great result for Reading but I bet those Swans fans will be feeling a bit sick travelling down the M4.

  • Comment posted by lounge tv, today at 17:58

    We are staying up say we are staying up

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, today at 17:58

    Just wow. Swansea looked superb for about 60 mins and scored with every attack. My Reading were dreadful for 60 mins and looked like a pub side chasing shadows, but they were sensational last 35 mins and could’ve won it with two more chances. Then again swansea could’ve and nearly got a 5th.

    Huge point, not safe yet
    Let’s all laugh at the swansea fans chanting 1 nil up and you….
    What a comeback

  • Comment posted by Just_an_opinion, today at 17:57

    Dear dear dear me. RM substitutes 2 of the better players at 4-1. Result Final score 4-4. No doubt he will say we will learn from this for next season BUT half of the squad will be gone. Joe Allen can’t come back quick enough

  • Comment posted by Shadow, today at 17:54

    You cheating Fakirs. It's teams like yours that make a mockery of any league. The events off the pitch have ruined the true competition because points have been taken off and thus saved some of the real crap teams. Nothing to be proud of. Birmingham should be taking your place and Derby are just as bad. Shame on your owners.

  • Comment posted by philip marlowe, today at 17:52

    reading must finish six (suspended deduction) points plus a better goal difference - if not make it SEVEN ! above the highest placed relegated team to really feel safe, or else wait for potential legal action . . .

    • Reply posted by Shadow, today at 17:57

      Shadow replied:
      Agreed. I hope they follow Derby. The league has been ruined because of cheating off the pitch. It is times like this that football looks a mess

  • Comment posted by Elliott, today at 17:50

    Insane. A lot of Reading games are forgettable, this is definitely not one of them. This could have never happened if Pauno was still manager

  • Comment posted by Murph, today at 17:49

    Looks like I won't be eating that much humble pie after all. Another abject tactical performance from the Martin. The bloke is a mid table league one manager at best.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 17:45

    Reading are now safe Barnsley and Peterborough have to win all remaining games and Reading lose 3 it’s just not going to happen happy days .

    • Reply posted by maisie, today at 17:47

      maisie replied:
      Please don’t count your Easter chicks just yet!

  • Comment posted by RDG, today at 17:43

    Well Done Royals, to come back from 4-1 down against a good side when your in a relegation battle shows admirable determination.

  • Comment posted by Last Months Pies, today at 17:39

    But but, I thought it was Rooneys Derby?
    Well done Reading.
    Made my day that has.
    Let's see how much interest the beeb have in Derby once Rooney jumps ship!!!?

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 17:35

    Stadium must have gone crazy on the 8th goal, judging by the last game's supporters 👏

  • Comment posted by julian human, today at 17:32

    A magnificent fight back from the Royals today. The is the Ince effect right there. Defensive frailties still remain, but the belief and commitment feels like a win. I can’t remember when I last felt like this as a Reading fan

  • Comment posted by Stwickehim, today at 17:29

    Has Ince inherited Fergie time.?

  • Comment posted by Jonlaf, today at 17:29

    Tom McIntyre he's one of own. Two games in a row. Get in.

    • Reply posted by __, today at 17:31

      __ replied:
      Already a club legend

  • Comment posted by Tottenham Hotspur Official, today at 17:29

    Wow. Incredible fightback from reading from 4-1 down. Good luck with surviving relegation.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham41258895375883
2Bournemouth412211865353077
3Huddersfield4320131058451373
4Luton4320111261471471
5Nottm Forest4019101161372467
6Sheff Utd4318121354431166
7Millwall431714124842665
8Blackburn431712145345863
9Middlesbrough42189155244863
10QPR43189165855363
11Coventry431711155856262
12West Brom421612144741660
13Swansea421611155358-559
14Stoke431610175448658
15Preston421416124447-358
16Blackpool421511165150156
17Cardiff42147214864-1649
18Bristol City431310205373-2049
19Hull43138223748-1147
20Birmingham431112204670-2445
21Reading43138225482-2841
22Peterborough43810253883-4534
23Derby431313174249-731
24Barnsley42612243162-3130
View full Championship table

