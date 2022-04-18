Match ends, Reading 4, Swansea City 4.
Reading produced an incredible comeback from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with Swansea City and relegate Derby County.
A frenetic start saw Lucas Joao put the hosts ahead with a contentious penalty, before Hannes Wolf fired home to level and Joel Piroe curled home beautifully.
Piroe added his second with a penalty and Michael Obafemi grabbed a fourth goal as Swansea were cruising.
Tom Ince's volley and a second for Joao made it 4-3, before Tom McIntyre scored deep into stoppage time.
The thrilling draw in one of the most entertaining games of the campaign relegates Derby County after their defeat to Queens Park Rangers, as well as putting both Barnsley and Peterborough United on the brink of going down.
Reading came into the contest looking to confirm their Championship status after the boost of their dramatic 2-1 win at promotion-chasing Sheffield United on Good Friday, which saw them remain in 21st but with a seven-point cushion above the bottom three.
Royals boss Paul Ince made two changes from the side that earned that shock win at Bramall Lane, with Tom Dele-Bashiru and Junior Hoilett replacing Tom Holmes and Ovie Ejaria.
Swansea boss Russell Martin made one change from the Swans' 1-1 draw with Barnsley, Flynn Downes replacing Jay Fulton and almost making an immediate impact on his return.
However, Swans were a goal down before that, with Piroe adjudged - by the assistant referee who flagged instantly - to have fouled Josh Laurent, allowing Joao to score his ninth goal of the season from the spot.
The visitors shrugged off that disappointment, with Downes' fine run and pass creating space for Wolf, who curled the ball into the top corner of the net expertly.
If that goal was good, Swansea's second was even better as Piroe made amends for conceding a penalty as he curled home beautifully from outside the penalty area to score.
Swansea enjoyed a good period of controlled possession after they went ahead - and Wolf might have scored his second but hit the side-netting.
But Reading emerged more as the first half wore on and were unlucky not to level on 37 minutes when Hoilett's ambitious effort rattled the crossbar.
Hoilett, however, was then involved in an incident in the other penalty box as he barged into Obafemi in stoppage time, with referee Kevin Friend pointing to the spot for the second time, allowing Piroe to score his 20th league goal of the season as he found the bottom corner.
The third goal gave Reading a lot to do to rescue even a point, but Ince blazed over the bar just before the hour and moments later it was 4-1 as Piroe found Obafemi unmarked and he fired home, unchallenged.
Reading responded quickly and scored a second on 62 minutes when Ince volleyed home after Hoilett's delightful cross, and a real grandstand finish was ensured when Joao scored his second from close range as Swansea failed to clear.
The contest was increasingly end-to-end and Obafemi was within inches of making it 5-3 to Swansea, but he prodded wide after Wolf's cross, while Wolf shot over as Reading committed more and more players forward.
Swansea sub Olivier Ntcham hit the post in added on time and that miss proved to be massive when McIntyre popped up in the fifth minute of stoppage time, smashing home an unlikely equaliser and prompting wild Reading celebrations.
Swansea are 13th after the draw with their tiny play-off hopes now surely ended.
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Nyland
- 17Yiadom
- 4MorrisonBooked at 68mins
- 5McIntyre
- 21Baba
- 9InceBooked at 20mins
- 15Drinkwater
- 19Dele-Bashiru
- 23HoilettSubstituted forMeiteat 84'minutes
- 28Laurent
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 7Halilovic
- 11Meite
- 12Thomas
- 22Southwood
- 30Azeez
- 33Barker
- 35Ehibhationham
Swansea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 33Fisher
- 5Cabango
- 26Naughton
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 23ChristieBooked at 55mins
- 8Grimes
- 4DownesBooked at 41minsSubstituted forFultonat 65'minutes
- 13Wolf
- 17PiroeSubstituted forManningat 83'minutes
- 12PatersonSubstituted forNtchamat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9ObafemiBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Manning
- 6Fulton
- 7Smith
- 10Ntcham
- 14Joseph
- 18Hamer
- 45Congreve
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 4, Swansea City 4.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 4, Swansea City 4. Tom McIntyre (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas João with a headed pass.
Booking
Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Michael Obafemi (Swansea City).
Post update
Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ørjan Nyland.
Post update
Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Josh Laurent (Reading).
Post update
Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.
Booking
Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Swansea City. Olivier Ntcham tries a through ball, but Hannes Wolf is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.
Post update
Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yakou Meite (Reading).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Yakou Meite replaces Junior Hoilett.
Post update
Hannes Wolf (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Ince (Reading).
Post update
Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).
Post update
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
