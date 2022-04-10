Last updated on .From the section Italian Serie A

Milan have drawn their last two Serie A games 0-0

AC Milan missed the chance to go four points clear at the top of Serie A as they were held by Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud cut a frustrated figure up front for the hosts.

Milan remain top but failed to take full advantage of third-placed Napoli's defeat earlier in the day.

Neighbours Inter Milan are second, two points adrift with a game in hand after beating Hellas Verona on Saturday.

The visitors mustered just two shots on target all night and struggled to find much rhythm without Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front, with Sandro Tonali's shot from inside the area 15 minutes from time their best opportunity.

It was Torino who looked the more likely, with Andrea Belotti going close twice late on and Fikayo Tomori making vital blocks to salvage a point for the Rossoneri.