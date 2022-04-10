Close menu
Spanish La Liga
LevanteLevante2BarcelonaBarcelona3

Levante 2-3 Barcelona: Luuk de Jong header wins penalty-filled thriller

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ter Stegen saves a penalty
Marc-Andre ter Stegen's penalty save turned the match on its head

Barcelona maintained their fine La Liga form with a remarkable win as they came from behind to beat a Levante side awarded three second-half penalties.

The game burst into life after the interval when Levante defender Son was fouled by Dani Alves, allowing Jose Luis Morales to convert from the spot.

Four minutes later the home side were handed a second penalty after Eric Garcia handballed, only for striker Roger to slam at Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca responded, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heading in a superb Ousmane Dembele cross before two substitutes combined as Gavi teed up Pedri for a sweeping finish.

Ter Stegen's save had offered a springboard for Barca to turn the game but he faced a third penalty after Maxi Gomez was fouled by Clement Lenglet - who had been on the field for less than two minutes - and this time substitute Gonzalo Melero sent the keeper the wrong way to level.

Levante - seven points from safety - looked to have earned a deserved point but Luuk de Jong headed home Jordi Alba's cross in added time, making him the third substitute to score in an incredible second half.

Luuk de Jong celebrates
Luuk de Jong came on in the 84th minute and scored the winner in added time

Levante must somehow find a healthy points return in their last seven games to avoid the drop and they will wonder how they did not take something from a night where three penalties fell their way.

They had gone closest in a drab first half when Morales' superb solo run saw him denied by a combination of Ter Stegen and Garcia on the goal line.

But Barca remain the most in-form team in Europe's top-five leagues on a run of 11 wins and four draws from their last 15 La Liga outings.

They were far from at their best here but responded to adversity and - thanks largely to Ter Stegen's key penalty save at 1-0 - move second in La Liga, 12 points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Line-ups

Levante

Formation 5-3-2

  • 34Cárdenas
  • 20Miramón
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 15Postigo
  • 14Nunes VezoSubstituted forCanteroat 76'minutes
  • 2Hidalgo
  • 5RadojaSubstituted forBardhiat 76'minutes
  • 8García
  • 24CampañaBooked at 11minsSubstituted forMeleroat 65'minutes
  • 9MartíSubstituted forGómez Alcónat 65'minutes
  • 11MoralesSubstituted forPubillat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández
  • 6Duarte
  • 10Bardhi
  • 12Malsa
  • 16Soldado
  • 17Vukcevic
  • 21Gómez Alcón
  • 22Melero
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 25Saracchi
  • 29Cantero
  • 42Pubill

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da SilvaSubstituted forLengletat 81'minutes
  • 4AraújoBooked at 87mins
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 14González IglesiasSubstituted forGonzálezat 56'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de JongSubstituted forPáezat 57'minutes
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forTraoréat 84'minutes
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forde Jongat 84'minutes
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 16González
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 27Carevic
  • 30Páez
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
20,785

Match Stats

Home TeamLevanteAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Levante 2, Barcelona 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Levante 2, Barcelona 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Marc Pubill (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Levante 2, Barcelona 3. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Levante. Marc Pubill replaces José Luis Morales.

  9. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Enis Bardhi (Levante).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gavi (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Booking

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Pepelu (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alejandro Cantero (Levante) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by José Luis Morales with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Levante. Conceded by Eric García.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Adama Traoré replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Levante 2, Barcelona 2. Gonzalo Melero (Levante) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) after a foul in the penalty area.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid31226363263772
2Barcelona30179460312960
3Sevilla311612344222260
4Atl Madrid31176857381957
5Real Betis31175956371956
6Real Sociedad3115973230254
7Villarreal311210949301946
8Ath Bilbao31111283630645
9Valencia30101194243-141
10Osasuna31118123140-941
11Espanyol31109123642-639
12Celta Vigo3199133435-136
13Rayo Vallecano2996143136-533
14Getafe31711132835-732
15Elche3188153244-1232
16Granada31611143552-1729
17Mallorca3178162750-2329
18Cádiz31513132643-1728
19Levante31410173561-2622
20Alavés3157192453-2922
View full Spanish La Liga table

