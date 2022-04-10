Levante v Barcelona

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Levante0Barcelona0
Formation 5-3-2
Formation 4-3-3
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Campaña (Levante).
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).
Attempt saved. José Campaña (Levante) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Luis Morales.
Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|31
|22
|6
|3
|63
|26
|37
|72
|2
|Sevilla
|31
|16
|12
|3
|44
|22
|22
|60
|3
|Barcelona
|30
|16
|10
|4
|57
|29
|28
|58
|4
|Atl Madrid
|31
|17
|6
|8
|57
|38
|19
|57
|5
|Real Betis
|31
|17
|5
|9
|56
|37
|19
|56
|6
|Real Sociedad
|31
|15
|9
|7
|32
|30
|2
|54
|7
|Villarreal
|31
|12
|10
|9
|49
|30
|19
|46
|8
|Ath Bilbao
|31
|11
|12
|8
|36
|30
|6
|45
|9
|Valencia
|30
|10
|11
|9
|42
|43
|-1
|41
|10
|Osasuna
|31
|11
|8
|12
|31
|40
|-9
|41
|11
|Espanyol
|31
|10
|9
|12
|36
|42
|-6
|39
|12
|Celta Vigo
|31
|9
|9
|13
|34
|35
|-1
|36
|13
|Rayo Vallecano
|29
|9
|6
|14
|31
|36
|-5
|33
|14
|Getafe
|31
|7
|11
|13
|28
|35
|-7
|32
|15
|Elche
|31
|8
|8
|15
|32
|44
|-12
|32
|16
|Granada
|31
|6
|11
|14
|35
|52
|-17
|29
|17
|Mallorca
|31
|7
|8
|16
|27
|50
|-23
|29
|18
|Cádiz
|31
|5
|13
|13
|26
|43
|-17
|28
|19
|Levante
|31
|4
|11
|16
|33
|58
|-25
|23
|20
|Alavés
|31
|5
|7
|19
|24
|53
|-29
|22