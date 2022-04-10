Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side's 2-2 draw with Manchester City is a "result we have to live with".

Leaders City remain one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with seven games remaining.

"It was like a boxing fight. You have your arms down for a second and get a massive knock and you shake a little," said Klopp.

"It was a great game and a result which we have to live with and can live with."

