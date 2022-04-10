Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Walsall lost their third game in a row against Rochdale, with Conor Grant scoring the game's only goal

Walsall boss Michael Flynn says some of his players are risking their careers with poor performances following Saturday's 1-0 loss to Rochdale.

Flynn, who was appointed in February, told BBC Radio WM that it was "almost like Saturday was getting in the way of some of their lives".

The Saddlers boss also revealed one player told his colleagues that "not enough of you care".

Walsall are 18th in the League Two table after three consecutive defeats.

"I've been blunt with them out there, they're playing for their futures," said Flynn.

"It's true - and I don't mean at Walsall, I mean as professional footballers.

"Some might think, 'We might have a deal sorted elsewhere, we'll be fine'.

"There's a lot of players out of contract.

"It's a tough, tough industry, I wouldn't like to be released with everything that's gone on with Covid and all the problems in the world.

"So it's a very sticky and risky game some of them are playing."

Former Newport County boss Flynn has won four of his 11 matches in charge to lift Walsall away from danger.

The club are 10 points clear of the relegation zone with five games remaining.