Joel Piroe has higher goal conversion and shot accuracy rates this season than Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic

Joel Piroe says he is thriving at Swansea City after reaching 20 goals in his first season in English football.

Piroe, 22, reached the landmark as he scored twice in his 41st Swansea appearance, the 2-1 win over Derby County on Saturday.

It has been a spectacular start to life in the Championship for a player signed from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £1m last summer.

"Of course I really enjoy my time here," Piroe said.

"Now I have reached 20, I don't want to stop scoring. I want to win as many games as possible."

Piroe had scored only five goals in senior football - three for PSV and two during a loan at Sparta Rotterdam - before Swansea agreed to sign him in a deal which could rise to around £2m in July 2021.

He did not even make the bench on the opening day of Swansea's season, but scored on debut in the EFL Cup and has been a key figure for Russell Martin ever since.

Having been compared to Ruud van Nistelrooy - and attracted interest from Juventus - as a youngster, the former Netherlands Under-20 international has quickly established himself as one of the most composed finishers in the Championship.

"I just try to make the right decision," Piroe said.

"I try to recognise how much space I have before I get the ball. If you know that you have a lot of space, you can just pick a corner.

"If you see the goalkeeper is moving to the short corner, you can try to hit it in the long corner and vice versa."

Piroe has been a regular scorer throughout the season, whether operating as a lone striker - as he did for much of the first half of the campaign - or playing off Michael Obafemi, whose own Swansea career has taken off in the last two months.

"I didn't really know how many games I would play [after signing]," Piroe said.

"I was hoping to play at least 20 to 25 games and to develop, to get into the English style of football and to score as many goals as possible.

"Now we hope to finish as strong as possible to show the fans that we are really fighting for them."