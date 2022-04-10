Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Tom Lawrence missed out on a place in the Wales squad for Euro 2020

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says Wales boss Robert Page needs to "get over" his "history" with Tom Lawrence and recall the Rams captain.

Lawrence has impressed with 11 goals this season despite Derby's fading hopes of avoiding relegation in the Championship.

But the 28-year-old forward has not played for Wales since a friendly win over Mexico in March 2021.

"I think that's a personal choice made by the Wales manager," said Rooney.

"Tom Lawrence wants to play for Wales, but it's a personal choice from the Wales manager.

"I think he managed Tom at under-21 level and maybe there's a bit of history. As manager, you need to get over that."

This has been a difficult season for Derby, with a points deduction and financial issues compounding their struggles on the pitch, which have left them nine points adrift of safety with only five matches left.

Lawrence has been one of their shining lights during the testing period, taking on the captaincy and impressing in attack.

When his contract expires at the end of this campaign, the former Manchester United, Leicester City and Cardiff City player is expected to attract interest from other clubs.

However, he has been overlooked by Wales of late and has not featured under Page since he was deployed as a left wing-back in last year's friendly win over Mexico.

With Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson occupying Wales' starting places in attack, the likes of Brennan Johnson and Rabbi Matondo have been preferred to Lawrence for back-up spots in recent squads.

Page's selections have paid dividends with Wales beating Austria in last month's World Cup play-off semi-final to set up a final against Scotland or Ukraine.

That one-off tie - postponed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - is likely to be switched to a new date in June, and Rooney believes Lawrence has done enough to earn a recall.

"Wales are in a position where they are trying to qualify for the World Cup," the former England captain said.

"They need their best players and Tom is certainly one of Wales' best players."