Uefa has offered Ukraine a choice of playing Scotland in the World Cup semi-final play-off on either 31 May or 1 June and is poised to agree that it will count as a Nations League qualifier too. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Celtic and Rangers are set to collide in the first round of post-split Scottish Premiership fixtures on the weekend of 23 April - a week after they meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers have no plans to attempt to extend 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo's loan move from Manchester United beyond the end of this season, or to negotiate a permanent deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Johnly Yfeko, the 18-year-old former Leicester City defender who initially joined Rangers in January, has so impressed for the club's B team that he has signed a new contract keeping him at Ibrox until 2024. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Oostende have pleaded with Celtic to allow them to sign permanently Osaze Urhoghide, the 20-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday defender who was Ange Postecoglou's first signing as the Scottish Premiership club's manager but was quickly sent to the Belgium club on loan. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Falkirk striker Leigh Griffiths has revealed that the boos from Celtic fans in his last game for the club, a friendly against West Ham United, reduced him to tears in his car. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Connor Ronan believes he has made the impact on loan to St Mirren from Wolverhampton Wanderers that keeps alive the 24-year-old midfielder's dream of making it in England's top flight. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney has warned his players, after they missed out on a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership, they are playing for their futures at the club between now and the end of the season. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Rangers have been left confused and perplexed by Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou's claims their physiotherapist did not receive an apology after he needed stitches to a head wound, having allegedly struck by a bottle during last Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox, as he was contacted directly by Rangers chief executive Stewart Robertson to apologise on behalf of the club. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is hoping for a trouble-free Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers as he believes it will hasten a return to a more even split of fans for Old Firm derbies. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Manager Ange Postecoglou has hinted that he will not start Kyogo Furuhashi, who has just returned form long-term injury, in Celtic's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers despite fellow striker Giorgos Giakoumakis suffering a hamstring strain in Saturday's 7-0 win over St Johnstone that could rule the Greek out of the Hampden game. (The Herald on Sunday) external-link