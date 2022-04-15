Close menu
Premier League
NewcastleNewcastle United14:15LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates with his arms aloft on the touchline.
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has lost just one of 10 Premier League home games since he took over in November (W5, D4).

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's Ryan Fraser is unlikely to feature after he sustained a hamstring injury in the recent win over Wolves.

Midfielder Joe Willock could return despite nursing an ongoing knee issue, while this weekend will come too soon for Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to rotate his squad in the wake of the midweek win over PSV Eindhoven.

Defenders James Justin, Daniel Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu could all return to the side.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was getting a bit worried about Newcastle last week because their form had slumped, but they improved against Wolves and got the win as well.

I'm backing them here too, although Leicester are so up and down it makes predicting their results very difficult.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott

One clean sheet in the past 21 top-flight away matches for Leicester City.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester City have won five league games in a row at St James' Park.
  • Newcastle's last Premier League home win over Leicester was by 1-0 in October 2014.
  • The Foxes have nine victories from their previous 12 Premier League meetings with Newcastle, including by 4-0 in the reverse fixture this season.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle are aiming to win five consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2019.
  • Eddie Howe's side have lost just once in 10 Premier League home matches since he was appointed in November (W5, D4).
  • The Magpies have lost six of their past seven top-flight fixtures on a Sunday.
  • Newcastle have scored a league-high 13 goals from set pieces this season, excluding penalties.

Leicester City

  • Leicester City have won four of their last six league games (D1, L1).
  • However, the Foxes have suffered five defeats in their previous seven Premier League away matches (W1, D1).
  • Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded a league-high 21 goals from set-piece situations this season.
  • Rodgers has lost just once at St James' Park in six Premier League visits as a manager (W3, D2).
  • James Maddison has three goals and two assists from six top-flight appearances against Newcastle.

My Newcastle United XI

Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Leicester City XI

Choose your Leicester City formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City31235372205274
2Liverpool31227279225773
3Chelsea30188464234162
4Tottenham311831056371957
5Arsenal30173104536954
6West Ham32156115142951
7Man Utd3114984942751
8Wolves32154133328549
9Leicester29117114548-340
10Crystal Palace31813104340337
11Brighton31813102837-937
12Aston Villa31113174246-436
13Brentford32106163948-936
14Southampton31812113752-1536
15Newcastle31810133454-2034
16Leeds3289153868-3033
17Everton3084183352-1928
18Burnley30412142544-1924
19Watford3164212960-3122
20Norwich3156202063-4321
View full Premier League table

