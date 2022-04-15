Newcastle United v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's Ryan Fraser is unlikely to feature after he sustained a hamstring injury in the recent win over Wolves.

Midfielder Joe Willock could return despite nursing an ongoing knee issue, while this weekend will come too soon for Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to rotate his squad in the wake of the midweek win over PSV Eindhoven.

Defenders James Justin, Daniel Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu could all return to the side.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was getting a bit worried about Newcastle last week because their form had slumped, but they improved against Wolves and got the win as well.

I'm backing them here too, although Leicester are so up and down it makes predicting their results very difficult.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City have won five league games in a row at St James' Park.

Newcastle's last Premier League home win over Leicester was by 1-0 in October 2014.

The Foxes have nine victories from their previous 12 Premier League meetings with Newcastle, including by 4-0 in the reverse fixture this season.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are aiming to win five consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2019.

Eddie Howe's side have lost just once in 10 Premier League home matches since he was appointed in November (W5, D4).

The Magpies have lost six of their past seven top-flight fixtures on a Sunday.

Newcastle have scored a league-high 13 goals from set pieces this season, excluding penalties.

Leicester City

Leicester City have won four of their last six league games (D1, L1).

However, the Foxes have suffered five defeats in their previous seven Premier League away matches (W1, D1).

Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded a league-high 21 goals from set-piece situations this season.

Rodgers has lost just once at St James' Park in six Premier League visits as a manager (W3, D2).

James Maddison has three goals and two assists from six top-flight appearances against Newcastle.

