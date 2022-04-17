Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Both sets of players were visibly shaken after Ashley Westwood's leg injury at London Stadium

West Ham came from behind to dent managerless Burnley's hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League in a match tainted by Ashley Westwood's injury.

Tomas Soucek equalised from close range to cancel out Wout Weghorst's opener as West Ham extended their unbeaten home run to eight games in all competitions.

The Hammers could have snatched victory late on but they found an inspired Nick Pope, who produced three big saves in the final stages, standing in their way.

Both sides started with attacking intent but the game took a turn for the worse when Westwood was stretchered off with a worrying leg injury after what looked like a innocuous challenge with Nikola Vlasic.

Play was stopped for eight minutes with medical staff from both clubs attending to the Burnley midfielder.

No-one was more visibly upset than Vlasic, who dropped to his knees with concern, but the incident appeared to galvanise the lowly visitors. Three minutes after Westwood's departure, Burnley scored the opener.

Maxwel Cornet's header was met by Jay Rodriguez, who could only divert the ball against the crossbar, before Weghorst rose highest to head in the rebound.

Cornet had the chance to double the visitors' lead after being brought down inside the area by Lukasz Fabianksi, but his poorly hit penalty went wide.

The Clarets sacked boss Sean Dyche on Friday but remained resolute under the interim guidance of Under-23s coach Mike Jackson and injured club captain Ben Mee until Soucek salvaged a draw for the hosts.

The result means Burnley move to within three points of safety, although they have played a game more than 17th-placed Everton, while West Ham remain seventh, five points outside the Champions League places.

Defiant Burnley running out of time

Burnley made headlines on Friday after they dismissed Dyche, who was the Premier League's longest-serving current manager, having taken over at Turf Moor in October 2012.

Two days later, the Clarets headed to an in-form West Ham side who had just booked their place in the Europa League semi-final.

The Hammers started brightly and Jarrod Bowen's whipped effort was well kept out by an acrobatic save from the influential Pope.

The seriousness of Westwood's injury was noted almost instantly as the midfielder, who fell to the ground after a fair coming together for possession, waved on the medical staff frantically.

It seemed to hand Burnley the impetus, as they went down the other end and opened the scoring, while Weghorst's celebrations were muted in testament to his team-mate's misfortune.

When Cornet was released from inside his own half before running clear and rounding Fabianski, they had the chance to double their lead with their first penalty of the season, but it was missed.

Those are the chances that will need to be converted if Burnley are to achieve the unlikely and retain the top-flight status.

In the end, the Clarets were punished, courtesy of Soucek's shoulder as he connected with Manuel Lanzini's free-kick.

As the Hammers pushed on for the winner, Pope stood firm and showed the form that resulted in an England call-up last month. Two excellent saves to deny Michail Antonio came either side of a Gordon Banks-esque dive to keep out Issa Diop's header.

Should Burnley fail to survive, you can be certain Pope will be of interest to other clubs in the Premier League.

Burnley Burnley Burnley West Ham United Avg Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 6.18 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 6.10 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 6.09 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 6.05 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 5.83 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 5.79 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 5.66 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 5.62 Squad number 23 Player name Diop Average rating 5.58 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 5.49 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 5.48 Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 5.41 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 5.39 Burnley Avg Squad number 18 Player name Westwood Average rating 7.17 Squad number 9 Player name Weghorst Average rating 7.16 Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 7.08 Squad number 19 Player name Rodriguez Average rating 6.54 Squad number 5 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 6.49 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 6.48 Squad number 4 Player name Cork Average rating 6.34 Squad number 22 Player name Collins Average rating 6.30 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.29 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 6.27 Squad number 2 Player name Lowton Average rating 6.26 Squad number 14 Player name Roberts Average rating 6.09 Squad number 20 Player name Cornet Average rating 6.01 Squad number 27 Player name Vydra Average rating 5.74

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 31 Johnson 15 Dawson 23 Diop 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 10 Lanzini 11 Vlasic 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski Booked at 45mins

31 Johnson

15 Dawson

23 Diop

3 Cresswell

28 Soucek

41 Rice Booked at 67mins

20 Bowen

10 Lanzini Substituted for Fornals at 79' minutes

11 Vlasic Substituted for Benrahma at 65' minutes

9 Antonio Substitutes 5 Coufal

7 Yarmolenko

8 Fornals

13 Areola

16 Noble

22 Benrahma

24 Fredericks

26 Masuaku

33 Král Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 2 Lowton 22 Collins 5 Tarkowski 3 Taylor 11 McNeil 18 Westwood 4 Cork 20 Cornet 19 Rodriguez 9 Weghorst 1 Pope

2 Lowton Substituted for Roberts at 62' minutes

22 Collins

5 Tarkowski

3 Taylor

11 McNeil Substituted for Vydra at 79' minutes

18 Westwood Substituted for Brownhill at 30' minutes

4 Cork Booked at 11mins

20 Cornet

19 Rodriguez

9 Weghorst Booked at 67mins Substitutes 8 Brownhill

10 Barnes

13 Hennessey

14 Roberts

16 Stephens

17 Lennon

26 Bardsley

27 Vydra

