Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady scored a dramatic late equaliser in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

Wolves could welcome back winger Daniel Podence, who has been sidelined for more than a month with a foot issue.

Defenders Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo will not return until next season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may only have three senior defenders available for the trip to Molineux.

Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker will all miss the title run-in, while Nathan Ake is also struggling with an ankle problem.

Guardiola suggested that either Fernandinho or Rodri could partner Aymeric Laporte at centre-back.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City are missing a few defenders through injury but I still think they will be okay at Molineux.

I don't know what has happened to Wolves, because they are usually difficult to play against and I wouldn't describe them as being that way at the moment.

I know they came back to rescue a draw with Chelsea on Saturday but that was more down to a wobble by the Blues than anything else.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have lost three consecutive league meetings, and four of the past seven since they returned to the top flight in 2018 (W2, D1).

Manchester City are vying to win successive league games at Molineux for the first time since April 1981.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves' draw at Chelsea last time out halted a run of three straight league defeats.

They are vying for a club record-equalling 16th Premier League victory in a season.

Wolves have alternated between a win and a loss in all eight of their home league games in 2022, losing 3-0 to Brighton in their last outing at Molineux.

Bruno Lage's team have scored just once in eight home games this season against the sides currently in the top half of the Premier League.

Raul Jimenez has two goals and three assists from six Premier League appearances against Manchester City.

Conor Coady has scored four goals from four shots on target in the top flight this season.

Manchester City

Manchester City are currently on a club record run of 16 Premier League away games unbeaten, winning 13 and drawing three.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored three or more goals in each of their past four league fixtures.

City have earned 42 away points in 2021-22, more than any other Premier League team.

They also have the division's best defensive away record, conceding eight times in 17 matches.

Rodri has scored in three consecutive top-flight games and is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance at Molineux.

