Close menu
French Ligue 1
ClermontClermont1PSGParis Saint Germain6

Clermont 1-6 Paris Saint Germain: Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both net hat-tricks in thumping win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi, PSG, Clermont
Kylian Mbappe netted his 29th, 30th and 31st goals of the season on Saturday evening

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored hat-tricks against Clermont as Paris St-Germain stretched their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 15 points.

The pair gave the visitors a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes, but Jodel Dossou's strike reduced the arrears.

A Neymar penalty and Mbappe's second of the night made it 4-1, before the Frenchman completed his treble with a curling finish.

Brazil international Neymar grabbed his third of the night late on.

Lionel Messi was also heavily involved in the win, setting up PSG's first, second and fourth goals at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied.

Third-place Marseille, who visit PSG in 'Le Classique' next weekend, can cut the gap at the top of the table to 12 points with victory at home to Montpellier on Sunday.

Line-ups

Clermont

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Desmas
  • 20Zedadka
  • 36Seidu
  • 5BillongSubstituted forOgierat 90'minutes
  • 15Mendy
  • 7Magnin
  • 25GastienBooked at 70mins
  • 24DossouSubstituted forAllevinahat 66'minutes
  • 8BerthomierSubstituted forKyeiat 67'minutes
  • 6KhaouiSubstituted forDa Cunhaat 67'minutes
  • 27BayoSubstituted forBusquetsat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Kyei
  • 10Da Cunha
  • 11Allevinah
  • 17Albert
  • 21Ogier
  • 22Busquets
  • 23Phojo
  • 29Jaby
  • 40Djoco

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forEbimbeat 86'minutes
  • 4Ramos
  • 3KimpembeSubstituted forKehrerat 79'minutes
  • 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forBernatat 85'minutes
  • 15Danilo
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forMichutat 85'minutes
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forWijnaldumat 67'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10NeymarBooked at 53mins

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 14Bernat
  • 17Dagba
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 38Michut
  • 60Letellier
Referee:
Eric Wattellier

Match Stats

Home TeamClermontAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Clermont 1, Paris Saint Germain 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Clermont 1, Paris Saint Germain 6.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Clermont. Arial Mendy tries a through ball, but Jim Allevinah is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Éric Ebimbe (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Arial Mendy (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Clermont. Florent Ogier replaces Jean-Claude Billong.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Arthur Desmas.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.

  10. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alidu Seidu (Clermont).

  12. Post update

    Éric Ebimbe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Arial Mendy (Clermont).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Achraf Hakimi.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Nuno Mendes.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Edouard Michut replaces Marco Verratti.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Clermont. Oriol Busquets replaces Mohamed Bayo.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Clermont 1, Paris Saint Germain 6. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arial Mendy (Clermont) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Akim Zedadka.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG31225470294171
2Rennes31175967313656
3Marseille30168649292056
4Strasbourg30149751321951
5Nice30157840241651
6Monaco30138945311447
7Lille30121173835347
8Nantes30136113933645
9Lyon30121084339445
10Lens30128104540544
11Montpellier30125134442241
12Brest30108123844-638
13Reims31812113435-136
14Angers3088143444-1032
15Troyes3088142842-1432
16Lorient31710143150-1931
17Clermont3177173160-2928
18Saint-Étienne3169163361-2827
19Metz30411152754-2723
20Bordeaux30411153870-3223
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport