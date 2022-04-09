Match ends, Clermont 1, Paris Saint Germain 6.
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored hat-tricks against Clermont as Paris St-Germain stretched their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 15 points.
The pair gave the visitors a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes, but Jodel Dossou's strike reduced the arrears.
A Neymar penalty and Mbappe's second of the night made it 4-1, before the Frenchman completed his treble with a curling finish.
Brazil international Neymar grabbed his third of the night late on.
Lionel Messi was also heavily involved in the win, setting up PSG's first, second and fourth goals at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied.
Third-place Marseille, who visit PSG in 'Le Classique' next weekend, can cut the gap at the top of the table to 12 points with victory at home to Montpellier on Sunday.
Line-ups
Clermont
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Desmas
- 20Zedadka
- 36Seidu
- 5BillongSubstituted forOgierat 90'minutes
- 15Mendy
- 7Magnin
- 25GastienBooked at 70mins
- 24DossouSubstituted forAllevinahat 66'minutes
- 8BerthomierSubstituted forKyeiat 67'minutes
- 6KhaouiSubstituted forDa Cunhaat 67'minutes
- 27BayoSubstituted forBusquetsat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Kyei
- 10Da Cunha
- 11Allevinah
- 17Albert
- 21Ogier
- 22Busquets
- 23Phojo
- 29Jaby
- 40Djoco
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2HakimiSubstituted forEbimbeat 86'minutes
- 4Ramos
- 3KimpembeSubstituted forKehrerat 79'minutes
- 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forBernatat 85'minutes
- 15Danilo
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forMichutat 85'minutes
- 27GueyeSubstituted forWijnaldumat 67'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
- 10NeymarBooked at 53mins
Substitutes
- 9Icardi
- 14Bernat
- 17Dagba
- 18Wijnaldum
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 31Bitshiabu
- 38Michut
- 60Letellier
- Referee:
- Eric Wattellier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clermont 1, Paris Saint Germain 6.
Post update
Offside, Clermont. Arial Mendy tries a through ball, but Jim Allevinah is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Éric Ebimbe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Arial Mendy (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clermont. Florent Ogier replaces Jean-Claude Billong.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Arthur Desmas.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
Post update
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alidu Seidu (Clermont).
Post update
Éric Ebimbe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Arial Mendy (Clermont).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Nuno Mendes.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Edouard Michut replaces Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Clermont. Oriol Busquets replaces Mohamed Bayo.
Goal!
Goal! Clermont 1, Paris Saint Germain 6. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Attempt saved. Arial Mendy (Clermont) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Akim Zedadka.