Real MadridReal Madrid2GetafeGetafe0

Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe: Vinicius Junior shines in routine La Liga win

Real Madrid celebrate
Casemiro scored Real's opening goal in a routine win

Real Madrid reclaimed a 12-point lead at the top of La Liga and prepared for their key Champions League tie against Chelsea with a routine win over Getafe.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had their lead cut to nine points when Sevilla won on Friday but they never looked in doubt of re-establishing it on home soil.

Casemiro headed them in front from a sublime outside-of-the-foot cross by Vinicius Junior before half-time.

And Lucas Vazquez side footed home from Rodrygo's pass after the break.

It was a dominant night at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real registering 26 shots to Getafe's eight. Enes Unal struck the foot of the post for the visitors in added time but in truth Real had long since played within themselves, perhaps with one eye on their Champions League commitments.

Vinicius deserved praise of his own and earned the ovation he received when he was withdrawn late on. His moment of creativity to bend a ball into the path of the diving Casemiro ultimately opened the game up and underlined his undoubted talent.

Federico Valverde went close in each half, Eder Militao will wonder how he missed the target with a free header and, as the pace dropped, Gareth Bale was introduced late on as Real eased to a sixth win in seven league outings.

They face Chelsea in the Spanish capital on Tuesday and will defend a 3-1 aggregate lead in a bid to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 4AlabaSubstituted forNachoat 86'minutes
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 45mins
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCeballosat 75'minutes
  • 25Camavinga
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forBaleat 74'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forAsensioat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 6Nacho
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 18Bale
  • 19Ceballos
  • 45Piñeiro del Álamo

Getafe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 2DakonamBooked at 79mins
  • 23Mitrovic
  • 15CuencaSubstituted forCabacoat 82'minutes
  • 17OliveraBooked at 76mins
  • 20MaksimovicSubstituted forYokusluat 86'minutes
  • 6VillarSubstituted forMorris Luísat 74'minutes
  • 11AleñáSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
  • 10Ünal
  • 25MayoralSubstituted forRamírezat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Yáñez
  • 3Cabaco
  • 4Álvarez
  • 5Morris Luís
  • 8Machín Pérez
  • 12Ramírez
  • 19Yokuslu
  • 21Iglesias
  • 24Rodríguez
  • 27Conde
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
50,740

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home26
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Getafe 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Getafe 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.

  4. Post update

    Enes Ünal (Getafe) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erick Cabaco (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Federico Valverde.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sandro Ramírez (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Damián Suárez.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces David Alaba.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Okay Yokuslu replaces Nemanja Maksimovic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Erick Cabaco.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Erick Cabaco replaces Jorge Cuenca.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.

  20. Booking

    Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid31226363263772
2Sevilla311612344222260
3Barcelona29169457292857
4Atl Madrid31176857381957
5Real Betis31175956371956
6Real Sociedad3014973029151
7Villarreal311210949301946
8Ath Bilbao31111283630645
9Valencia30101194243-141
10Osasuna30108123040-1038
11Celta Vigo3099123434036
12Espanyol3099123542-736
13Rayo Vallecano2996143136-533
14Getafe31711132835-732
15Elche3088143142-1132
16Granada31611143552-1729
17Mallorca3178162750-2329
18Cádiz31513132643-1728
19Levante30410163358-2522
20Alavés3057182452-2822
View full Spanish La Liga table

