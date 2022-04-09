Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Getafe 0.
Real Madrid reclaimed a 12-point lead at the top of La Liga and prepared for their key Champions League tie against Chelsea with a routine win over Getafe.
Carlo Ancelotti's side had their lead cut to nine points when Sevilla won on Friday but they never looked in doubt of re-establishing it on home soil.
Casemiro headed them in front from a sublime outside-of-the-foot cross by Vinicius Junior before half-time.
And Lucas Vazquez side footed home from Rodrygo's pass after the break.
It was a dominant night at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real registering 26 shots to Getafe's eight. Enes Unal struck the foot of the post for the visitors in added time but in truth Real had long since played within themselves, perhaps with one eye on their Champions League commitments.
Vinicius deserved praise of his own and earned the ovation he received when he was withdrawn late on. His moment of creativity to bend a ball into the path of the diving Casemiro ultimately opened the game up and underlined his undoubted talent.
Federico Valverde went close in each half, Eder Militao will wonder how he missed the target with a free header and, as the pace dropped, Gareth Bale was introduced late on as Real eased to a sixth win in seven league outings.
They face Chelsea in the Spanish capital on Tuesday and will defend a 3-1 aggregate lead in a bid to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3Militão
- 4AlabaSubstituted forNachoat 86'minutes
- 12Marcelo
- 15ValverdeBooked at 45mins
- 14CasemiroBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCeballosat 75'minutes
- 25Camavinga
- 21Rodrygo
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forBaleat 74'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forAsensioat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 6Nacho
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 18Bale
- 19Ceballos
- 45Piñeiro del Álamo
Getafe
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 2DakonamBooked at 79mins
- 23Mitrovic
- 15CuencaSubstituted forCabacoat 82'minutes
- 17OliveraBooked at 76mins
- 20MaksimovicSubstituted forYokusluat 86'minutes
- 6VillarSubstituted forMorris Luísat 74'minutes
- 11AleñáSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
- 10Ünal
- 25MayoralSubstituted forRamírezat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Yáñez
- 3Cabaco
- 4Álvarez
- 5Morris Luís
- 8Machín Pérez
- 12Ramírez
- 19Yokuslu
- 21Iglesias
- 24Rodríguez
- 27Conde
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
- Attendance:
- 50,740
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Getafe 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.
Post update
Enes Ünal (Getafe) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Erick Cabaco (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Federico Valverde.
Post update
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sandro Ramírez (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Damián Suárez.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces David Alaba.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Okay Yokuslu replaces Nemanja Maksimovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Erick Cabaco.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Erick Cabaco replaces Jorge Cuenca.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Booking
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.