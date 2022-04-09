Last updated on .From the section European Football

Casemiro scored Real's opening goal in a routine win

Real Madrid reclaimed a 12-point lead at the top of La Liga and prepared for their key Champions League tie against Chelsea with a routine win over Getafe.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had their lead cut to nine points when Sevilla won on Friday but they never looked in doubt of re-establishing it on home soil.

Casemiro headed them in front from a sublime outside-of-the-foot cross by Vinicius Junior before half-time.

And Lucas Vazquez side footed home from Rodrygo's pass after the break.

It was a dominant night at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real registering 26 shots to Getafe's eight. Enes Unal struck the foot of the post for the visitors in added time but in truth Real had long since played within themselves, perhaps with one eye on their Champions League commitments.

Vinicius deserved praise of his own and earned the ovation he received when he was withdrawn late on. His moment of creativity to bend a ball into the path of the diving Casemiro ultimately opened the game up and underlined his undoubted talent.

Federico Valverde went close in each half, Eder Militao will wonder how he missed the target with a free header and, as the pace dropped, Gareth Bale was introduced late on as Real eased to a sixth win in seven league outings.

They face Chelsea in the Spanish capital on Tuesday and will defend a 3-1 aggregate lead in a bid to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.