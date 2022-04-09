Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Top two tussle ends in Solitude stalemate

Linfield remain one point clear of Cliftonville at the top of the Irish Premiership table after the sides drew 0-0 at Solitude on Saturday.

Christy Manzinga, Chris McKee and Jordan Stewart had chances for the Blues while Joe Gormley went close several times for the Reds.

Linfield stay on course for a fifth league triumph in six years with four sets of top flight fixtures remaining.

Cliftonville are still well in the hunt for a first title success since 2014.

Both sides went into the key encounter in impressive form - the champions having won each of their last six league outings and the hosts on a run of eight straight Premiership victories.

Chris Gallagher's early shot from outside the area fell the wrong side of the post and at the other end Manzinga got on the end of a fantastic McKee pass but couldn't find a way past the onrushing Luke McNicholas.

McKee then shot over the bar when put through on goal by Kirk Millar as both sides went in search of a goal in front of a full house at the north Belfast venue.

Gormley was denied a dubious looking penalty claim and then fired a fierce effort goalwards but Chris Johns was equal to the task.

The Reds forward had been in a rich vein of form with eight goals in his previous seven games in all competitions but was unable to find the target again early in the second half as he drilled an attempt over the bar after the ball feel to him inside the area.

Johns was quickly out of his goal to deny another Gormley opportunity while visiting substitute Jordan Stewart had a drive palmed away by McNicholas, with Jamie Mulgrew rifling a shot wide from the rebound.

Linfield remain unbeaten in four league match-ups between the two title challengers this campaign and now face third-placed Glentoran at Windsor Park in their next match on Friday night.

The Glens lost ground in the title race when they were hammered 4-0 by Crusaders at the Oval earlier on Saturday.

Cliftonville entertain Larne in their next league match on Saturday.